This high-tech electric bike warns you about air pollution, and if it's being stolen

Belgian firm Cowboy has launched its latest electric bike, with some pretty unconventional features for commuters looking for a clean, practical alternative to cars.

The Cowboy 3 is a big step up from the company's previous bike, with an all-new carbon belt transmission for smooth riding without the risk of accidentally dislodging a chain (requiring a roadside fix and making you late for work) or transferring oil to your clothing. According to Cowboy, the belt needs no maintenance for 30,000km (18,641 miles).

When your bike does need repair or servicing, you can call on the new Cowboy Mobile Service program – a network of specialists who will get you back on the road free of charge during the initial two-year warranty period.

As with Cowboy's previous bikes, there are no gears to worry about and no power button to press; just start pedaling and the electric motor kicks in automatically. Thanks to the Cowboy 3's newly lowered gear ratio, it's now easier to get started, and you'll be able to cruise up hills with less effort.

The bike's battery (attached to the seat tube) can be easily removed for charging, and provides a range of up to 70km.

Keep it clean

Some of the most interesting changes come in Cowboy's mobile app. Mount your phone to the bike's handlebars, and you'll be able to see air quality alerts that will help you choose whether to take the most direct route, or find a quieter and cleaner way to your destination.

The app will also unlock the bike for you automatically; just approach the Cowboy 3 with your phone in your pocket, move the bike, and you'll be ready to start riding in a matter of seconds. If anyone else tries to move or steal the bike, you'll receive an instant warning that something is amiss.

Cowboy has kept the app's accident-detection function, which detects crashes and alerts an emergency contact if you don't react quickly.

The Cowboy 3 is available to order now for €2,290 / £1,990 (about $2,500 / AU$3,600), with the first deliveries expected to arrive in July.