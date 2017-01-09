Cooler Master’s new RGB mouse is an affordable way to up your game

Two fresh gaming mice have scuttled out from the Cooler Master stable, in the form of mid-range and budget MasterMouse S offerings.

The middle-of-the-road MasterMouse S is a compact optical gaming mouse which offers four customizable levels of DPI from 400 up to 7,200 (there’s no interpolation or mouse acceleration here, Cooler Master notes).

There’s 16.7 million color RGB lighting on board, with illumination provided on the bottom edge of the mouse at the back, as well as along the rim of the mouse wheel. And you also get six mouse buttons, one of which is the Storm TactiX button – press this and it changes the function of the other five buttons, effectively letting you access 10 functions with just six buttons.

Profile paradise

The MasterMouse S also has a 32-bit ARM processor paired with 512KB of memory to allow macros and up to five profiles to be saved on the actual mouse itself, so whichever computer you’re using the peripheral with, you’ll have your custom settings available.

Other nuggets of interest include Omron switches for the main mouse buttons which are guaranteed for 20 million clicks, and the UV coating for the device is resistant to fingerprints.

The company has also brought out the MasterMouse Lite S (pictured above), which as mentioned (and as the name underlines) is a more affordable version of this peripheral. It looks pretty much the same as its sibling but is less well-featured, with white LED illumination rather than RGB, and three levels of DPI running up to 2,000.

Cooler Master says both mice will be out early in January, so you should be able to purchase them imminently for a suggested price of £35 for the MasterMouse S, and £20 for the Lite S version.