Acer Aspire Revo 3600 to be shown at IFA

Acer has shown off its latest nettop - with the Aspire Revo 3600 bringing full HD out and up to 4GB of RAM, along with a dual core Atom processor.

The Acer Aspire Revo 3600 boasts a dual-core Intel Atom 330 processor and Nvidia Ion graphics.

Media centre

As you may expect, there is also an HDMI out and the whole unit can be mounted on the back of your television to bring a sleek media computer experience.

The case is just a litre in volume and the computer is available with up to 4GB of DDR2 RAM.

Acer's original Revo nettop had a 1.6GHz Atom processor, but the company has responded to suggestions that people want a more powerful solution in their living room, while sticking to its small form factor.

Via Engadget