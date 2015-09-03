The smaller iMac could go 4K in October

While we're all expecting new iPhones at Apple's upcoming September 9 event, the Cupertino company may also have a new 4K iMac in store for us later in the year.

9to5 Mac claims a reliable source has informed them that Apple will refresh its smaller 21.5-inch iMac new 4K display along with the traditional processor upgrade. Apple will supposedly hold the announcement of the its new high-res all-in-one will until October where it may alongside OS X El Capitan and begin shipping in November.

Earlier this June we heard of the 4K iMac from a French journalist who uncovered references to a new display resolution hidden inside the code of the OS X El Capitan beta. The new 21.5-inch iMac will reportedly feature a screen resolution of 4,096 x 2,304 and potentially utilize a new line of AMD Radeon R9 processors.

October is looking to be a very busy month as recent rumors suggest the iPad Pro will also be announced in the same time frame. Until then stay tuned to this space.