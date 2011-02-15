Sony denies it's planning to snub iTunes

Despite persistent rumours online this month that Sony Music may be looking to pull out of Apple's iTunes music store at some point soon, a Sony Music UK rep has vehemently denied that this is part of the company's online music strategy.

A recent report from Australia's The Age this week suggested that Sony's new Music Unlimited service marks the beginning of a move away from Apple iTunes.

Sony denies plans to move from iTunes

Michael Ephraim, head of Sony Computer Entertainment in Australia, explained to the news outlet that it could well be time for Sony to review its partnership with Apple and iTunes.

When speaking about the potential future success of Music Unlimited, Ephraim said: "Does Sony Music need to provide content to iTunes?'

''Currently we do. We have to provide it to iTunes as that's the format right now.

"[But] publishers are being held to ransom by Apple and they are looking for other delivery systems, and we are waiting to see what the next three to five years will hold."

Still, it's early days for Music Unlimited, with a spokesperson for Sony, who asked to remain anonymous, telling TechRadar this week that there was "no question of Sony Music pulling out of iTunes," adding that this story was little more than an example of the internet twisting the facts and taking a single quote from an exec out of context.

Via CNet and The Age