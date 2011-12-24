iPhone 4 buy-one-get-one free at Best Buy

Apple flavoured festive cheer usually involves sinking cider unspeakably early on Christmas morning, but retailer Best Buy is hoping to change things up with BOGO iPhone 4 handsets.

If you head to your nearest Best Buy store before they shut the doors on Christmas eve you can get a 32GB iPhone 4 for $199 and get another one absolutely free.

Of course, you'll need to sign up for a pair of two-year contracts in order to take advantage of the offer.

Verizon or AT&T

Best Buy is, however, letting you choose between the Verizon and AT&T networks, although both phones need to be registered to the same carrier.

Best Buy Stores close at 5pm so if you're on the East Coast you've got about two hours to get these before the shutters come down.

Unfortunately the offer does not apply to the iPhone 4S

