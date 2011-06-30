AMD's A-Series Fusion chips launch on the desktop

Fresh from launching the laptop variants of the AMD A-Series chips, the AMD Fusion-based platform has officially been announced for the desktop.

Primarily these will be quad-core chips, though dual-core variants are expected both for the desktop and laptops in due course.

The company also announced the A55 and A75 chipsets that will be available in motherboards from partners including Asus, Foxconn, ECS, Gigabyte, MSI and Sapphire.

AMD says it is targeting low to mid-range desktops with the new chips which feature processing and DirectX 11 graphics on a single die – the latter branded as Radeon HD 6530D and HD 6550D depending on which of the four available processor variants used.

This means mainstream and casual PC gamers are the key target audience for the new chips since high-end desktop gamers will still go for extra power with discrete graphics cards.

The parts have a TDP or 65 (A6-3600 and A8-3800) or 100W (A6-3650 and A8-3850) and boast 320 or 400 Radeon cores.

If you have discrete graphics card also installed, you can use AMD's dual-graphics tech and take advantage of both graphics chips.