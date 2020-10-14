Cheap TomTom sat nav deals will get you where you need to go, for less

If you're looking for a cheap sat nav, then Amazon's Prime Day deals 2020 are a great place to start, with some top sat nav deals available on TomTom's fleet of devices.

And there are some big savings to be had, with these Prime Day TomTom deals cutting up to £55 off the firm's route guidance technology - a tidy saving if you were already in the market for a sat nav.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

So if you're ready to hit the road, but are still in need of some route guidance in the UK, or across Europe, you'll want to check out these cheap TomTom sat nav deals.

TomTom Go 520: £175.43 £119.90 at Amazon

The Go 520 is a fully-featured sat nav from TomTom, boasting lifetime traffic updates, Wi-Fi for map updates and voice assistant from both Siri and Google. And the Prime Day saving of over £55 is the cherry on the top of this sat nav deal.View Deal

TomTom Via 52: £104.43 £89.90 at Amazon

Here's an inexpensive sat nav Prime Day deal to ensure you don't get lost wherever you may find yourself driving in Europe. There's a 5-inch touchscreen for easy operation, plus you can connect your phone to it for hands-free calls.View Deal

TomTom Via 53: £159.43 £99 at Amazon

Save yourself almost £60 with this Prime Day deal on the TomTom Via 53 sat nav. With free EU map downloads, built-in Wi-Fi updates and a smartphone hands-free calling, it has everything you need for your next roadtrip.View Deal

All three TomTom sat navs above offer free map updates for across Europe, which means you'll be able to travel to any destination across the continent with the confidence that you won't get lost.

They also feature a 5-inch, colour touchscreen for easy operation and clear visual directions.

If you're looking for the most features, you'll want to go for the TomTom Go 520, which builds in voice assistant support from Apple's Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free operation - as well as boasting Wi-Fi capabilities allowing the sat nav to update its map and traffic information without the need to connect it to a phone first.

For the bargain hunters among you, the TomTom Via 52 is a great entry-level sat nav, with European mapping and free updates as standard, plus the ability to connect your phone to it via Bluetooth for hands-free calling.

Meanwhile, the TomTom Via 53 brings you everything the Via 53 has to offer, and adds in Wi-Fi connectivity for easy map updates and the ability to display messages from your smartphone.

More TomTom sat nav deals

Looking for more TomTom sat nav deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.