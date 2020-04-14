Cheap noise cancelling headphones: JBL Tune 750 now nearly half price

The JBL Tune 750BTNC wireless headphones are usually £119, but if you're a fan of the blue version, you can grab a pair for just £69.99 in the latest cheap headphone deals. While the black, white, and red colour variants still maintain their £120 price tags, you can pick up the blue variant for just over half at price.

That's a fantastic deal on a stunning pair of headphones released in only December last year. We rate them highly for delivering strong sound with punchy bass and excellent noise cancellation for an already low price. That means picking them up for a fraction of their original tag is a steal.

Comfortable, easy to use, and with a noise cancellation feature that offers just the right amount of sound dampening, the JBL Tune 750BTNC wireless headphones are a dream. With a recommended retail price under £150, these were already punching well above their price range, so take advantage of the latest wireless headphone deals to score a fantastic saving right now.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest wireless headphone deals further down the page.

JBL Tune 750BTNC wireless noise-cancelling headphones - blue | £119.99 £69.99 at Currys

These JBL Tune 750BTNC headphones are down from £120, meaning they're sitting at almost half price on Currys' digital shelves right now. That's a fantastic saving on a pair of already cheap late-2019 headphones, but move fast to secure yours.

View Deal

We're keeping track of all the latest noise cancelling headphone deals right here on TechRadar, but if you want to focus your search, you'll find plenty of Beats headphone sales available, as well as the latest Sony WH-1000XM3 prices.