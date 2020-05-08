Cheap headphone deals return in bank holiday sales: Sony WF-1000XM3, Beats Solo Pro, and AirPods reduced

We've seen some excellent cheap headphones deals over the past few weeks, and, courtesy of the bank holiday sales, many are returning this weekend. That means notable price drops on everything from the powerful Sony WF-1000XM3s to cheaper JBL headphones.

Whether you're looking to spend £60 or £300, we've scoured all your favourite retailers for cheap headphone deals this weekend. Coming in cheapest this weekend are the JBL Tune 600BTNC with a spectacular return to their Black Friday sales price of just £59.99. If you're after the in-ear variety, however, you can also save with this recognisable AirPods deal (now just £124) or the premium Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds (down to £169).

So, if you're looking to drown out the sounds of lockdown, or just listen to anything particularly embarrassing by yourself, check out the latest cheap headphone deals to grace this weekend's bank holiday sales.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest headphone prices further down the page.

Bank holiday sales: cheap headphone deals

JBL Tune 600BTNC wireless noise cancelling headphones | £89.99 £59.99 at Currys

Noise cancellation, 12 hour battery life, a lightweight, comfortable build? This £30 discount on the JBL Tune 600BTNC sits well in the latest bank holiday sales. We saw this price over Black Friday last year, and it's been popping up on Amazon for a few days at a time since, but you've got another chance this weekend as well.

JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones | £129 £79 at Currys

Cheap wireless headphones are a perfect pick up over the bank holiday weekend, and these simple JBL Lives suit their £80 price cut well. Comfortable, and with premium Amazon Alexa / Google Assistant features, you're getting excellent value here.

Apple AirPods with charging case | £159 £124.97 at Laptops Direct

Grab the second generation Apple AirPods with a standard charging case for £124.97 at Laptops Direct this weekend. That's a decent saving, regardless of whether it's been a standard sales price for a while now.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | £219 £169 at Very

This £169 deal price on the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling true wireless earbuds has been flitting in and out over the past few months, but you can find it available just in time for the bank holiday sales. If you're looking for strong noise cancellation and excellent overall sound quality, you've hit a winner.

