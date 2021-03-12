Cheap Garmin deal: save £71 off the super tough Instinct Solar

The Garmin Instinct Solar is just £279 at Ultimate Outdoors – the cheapest we've seen since Black Friday, when it was listed for the same price at Amazon.

The Garmin Instinct Solar is one of the best Garmin watches you can buy today, thanks to its tough design and super long battery life, which is made possible by its solar glass lens. Just a few hours of sunlight a day (even through a window) will keep the battery topped up for weeks, or even indefinitely in the watch's power-saving mode.

Garmin Instinct Solar: £350 £279 at Ultimate Outdoors

This rugged multi-sports watch has outstanding battery life thanks to its solar glass and frugal power usage, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it. If stock runs low, you can pick it up for £279.99 at Amazon.

The Instinct Solar also features a pulse ox sensor, on-board GPS, a wide range of activity tracking modes, all-day stress monitoring, and a cleverly designed interface that makes finding and tweaking its many options a piece of cake.

When we reviewed it, we were also impressed by its accurate heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking metrics, and rugged design that'll withstand the knocks and scrapes of hiking, trail running, mountain biking and climbing.

