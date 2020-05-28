Cheap fitness tracker sales are back thanks to the latest Fitbit deals

Cheap fitness tracker sales are back, and plenty of Fitbit deals are seeing prices crashing back down to the discounts of yore - with plenty going even further. That means you can pick up a Fitbit Versa, Charge, or Inspire for a great price right now, and make the most of each one's unique features.

Originally launched at a price tag closer to £100, you can now pick up the Fitbit Inspire HR for just £69.99 at Currys, but if you're after Fitbit pay and a larger display you can also pick up the Charge 3 for £79.99. That's £10 less than the sales price we spotted last month, making this a particularly exciting Fitbit deal.

If you're after a more conventional smart watch experience, the Versa and Versa 2 models are dropping back down to their previous discounts this week. You'll find the original version for £124.99 at Amazon right now, but the latest model is available for just £35 more at John Lewis.

We're tracking all these Fitbit deals right here, so you can grab the best cheap fitness tracker for you. If you're after more choice, you can check out all the latest Fitbit sales and prices on every model currently on the market.

Not in the UK? We're running through all the best Fitbit deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

The latest cheap Fitbit deals

Fitbit Inspire HR | £89.99 £69.99 at Currys

Not only is this super cheap fitness tracker perfectly primed to monitor your heart rate, exercise, calories, steps and sleep, but you'll also receive smartphone notifications through it as well. That's usually a feature reserved for slightly more expensive models, so take advantage of that £20 price drop if you're looking for a cheap all-rounder.

Fitbit Charge 3 | £129 £79.99 at BT

You can save £50 on the Fitbit Charge 3 at BT this week, an extra £10 down from the previous £89.99 sales price. If you're looking to track your heart rate, calories burned, steps, and sleep, you'll find the perfect cheap fitness tracker in the Charge 3. With 7 days of battery life also, it's sure to last the distance.

Fitbit Versa | £199 £124.99 at Amazon

The original Fitbit Versa offers a slightly cheaper but definitely bulkier fitness tracker this week. You're still grabbing excellent monitoring features as well as smartphone integration and swimproof design, but losing the built-in Alexa features, dropping some battery life and AMOLED screen of the newer model. You'll find it for £75 off at Amazon right now, so if you're looking for an all-in-one deal at a lower price you won't be disappointed.

Fitbit Versa 2 | £199 £159 at John Lewis

If you want your cheap fitness tracker to function more like a smartwatch without losing any of your monitoring features, the Fitbit Versa 2 refuses to compromise on both fronts. With smartphone notifications, Alexa, Spotify and Deezer compatibility, as well as a host of boosted fitness features like on-screen coaching, this £40 saving on the Fitbit Versa 2 is a steal.

More cheap fitness tracker sales

