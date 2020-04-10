Cheap Bluetooth speaker deals: Ultimate Ears sales offer big savings this weekend

These cheap Bluetooth speaker deals are here just in time for the Easter weekend, meaning you can save big on Ultimate Ears models right now. With deals and sales available across the range, we've been scouring all your favourite shops to bring you the best prices going this weekend.

The cheapest Bluetooth speaker deals available this weekend fall to the Wonderboom range. Powerful and compact, these wireless speakers offer fantastic audio quality for their low price tag - starting at just £46 right now.

If you're looking for something with a bit more power, but still want to stay in the cheaper ranges, you'll find the Boom 2 model is currently on sale for £71.90 at Amazon - an amazing £98 discount on loud 360-degree audio in a waterproof shell.

Meanwhile, for just £30 more this weekend, you can grab the £100 Ultimate Ears Boom 3 model. Down from £129, this later model adds incredible bass as well as one-touch music control to an already amazing speaker.

The pièce de résistance of these cheap Bluetooth speaker deals, however, is this £110 discount on the Ultimate Ears Megablast, now just £153 at Currys. Alexa compatibility, WiFi compatible, and fantastically powerful audio - it's easy to forget this is a super portable speaker at an impressive price point.

These cheap Bluetooth speaker deals offer some fantastic savings for you to take into the weekend, but if you're in the US you'll find the latest sales near you further down the page.

Today's best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth speaker | £99 £46 at John Lewis

The cheapest Bluetooth speaker deals this weekend are on the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom model. This is the original version, but you can grab a fantastic speaker for under £50 here, and that's not a deal you see every day. And we know, we see deals every day.

View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker | £89.97 £69.97 at John Lewis

Upgrade to the second generation of the Wonderboom and you're picking up a longer battery life, dust resistance, a more well-rounded sound quality, and a lighter design. For just £20 more, that's well worth the extra splurge for more tunes in the sun (of your own garden) this weekend.

View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite Bluetooth speaker | £169.99 £71.90 at Amazon

Kick things up a notch with powerful 360 degree sound, incredible bass, and the classic Ultimate Ears design. The Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker is available for just £71 at Amazon right now - a fantastic £98 saving.

View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 | £129 £100 at Very

If you like the look of the Boom 3 more, you're not alone. The compact speaker can bring some hefty volume to the party, and with one-touch music controls and a more streamlined design, you'll want to max that volume out.

View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth speaker | £269 £153 at Currys

Looking for a cheap Bluetooth speaker that's ready for anything? What about the super waterproof, drop-proof, Alexa-speaking, 360-sound delivering, tune pumping Megablast model. If all that hype didn't get you excited, that £116 saving might do. This is an all-rounder, and well worth the investment if you're looking for something that will last you well beyond quarantine.

View Deal

We're also keeping an eye on all the best Bose speaker deals if you want to spend a little more, as well as the latest Amazon Echo deals if you're after something a little smarter.