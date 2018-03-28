Cambridge Audio celebrates its 50th birthday with high-end Edge separates

The Cambridge Audio Edge is a high-end hi-fi separates series collectively worth £10,500.

For the past half-decade Cambridge Audio has branched out into the kind of wireless speakers many use these days. Like the Cambridge Audio G2. But for its 50th birthday it has returned to its roots with a series of shiny high-end separates, called Edge.

There are three members of the Edge family, a pre-amp and networked media player called the Edge NQ, the Edge A integrated amplifier and the Edge W power amp.

Long-term hifi fans may have owned one of Cambridge Audio’s legendary budget amps in the past, but this kit is a little different. The Edge NW costs £3500, the Edge A £4500 and the Edge W £2500.

Classier than a HomePod

Other than impressive anodised metal looks, the Edge series aims for sonic purity. Cambridge Audio says, “every component has been selected for its sonic merit through blind auditions”. Edge is a signature series for the company.

The Edge NW uses Cambridge Audio’s StreamMagic system, letting you stream audio using AirPlay, Spotify Connect, Chromecast, UPnP, and even Bluetooth (aptX HD is supported). Or you can just plug media into its USB port. It supports files up to 32-bit 384kHz PCM, or up to DSD256.

This pairs perfectly with the Edge W power amp, a 23.6kg beast with 100W RMS power at 8 Ohm. Cambridge Audio says it has pared down the signal path, using just 14 ultra-high quality components.

Integrated amps redesigned

The Edge A integrated amplifier also has 100W RMS power. And you could use this box solo. Well, with speakers.

It has Bluetooth, USB audio, ARC HDMI (for connection to a TV), as well as the usual balanced, unbalanced, coaxial and S/PDIF digital inputs.

The Edge series will be available from June at selected Richer Sounds stores, as Cambridge Audio fans out there may have already guessed.