Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 drops launch trailer weeks before actual launch

As if fans weren't already pumped for the latest entry in the blockbuster Call of Duty series, Activision and Treyarch have dropped a Black Ops 4 launch trailer weeks ahead of the game's release on October 12.

In case you'd forgotten, the trailer is here to remind you that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 features updated multiplayer modes, zombies and all-new Battle Royale mode that's set to give the ever-popular Fortnite a run for its money.

There's plenty of new and explosive gameplay footage shown in the trailer, from gunfights atop high-speed rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIB), to a gladiatorial arena battle featuring an undead tiger – clearly, Black Ops 4 is the game that has it all (well, with the exception of a single-player campaign, that is).

You'll also find gadgets in the trailer, like robots and slingshot sticky grenades, along with the usual double-jumping, quad bikes and wingsuits that have become series mainstays.

While you wait for Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 to arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 12, you can take a look at the game's action-packed launch trailer below.