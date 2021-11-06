Buying a Samsung phone this Black Friday? Here's how to get £250 thrown in too

If you've got your eyes fully focused on getting a Samsung handset this Black Friday, there is a way for you to get even more out of this deals saving period with a promotion offering a big cash incentive.

Across a few key retailers, Samsung is offering up to £250 in cash straight into your bank account. Obviously, you have to do something for that bonus, money doesn't grow on trees!

All you have to do, is trade-in an old smartphone...yep, that's it. Buy a new handset and trade-in an eligible device with Samsung's Recycle system and on top of the trade-in value, Samsung will give you a boost in cash of up to £250.

There is a few factors to keep in mind here. Firstly, you have to buy a eligible device. This includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 3, the Galaxy S21 series and the S20 FE 5G.

The second part to consider is that this is only available from select retailers. You need to buy one of the aforementioned devices from Sky, Mobile Phones Direct, Argos, John Lewis or Tesco Mobile.

Once you've bought the device, it's as simple as claiming your bonus and trading in an old device! You can find out how at the bottom of this article. This promotion will be running all the way until December 31.

Samsung's trade-in bonus in full:

Image Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Flip 3 and get £250 if you trade in your old smartphone

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 3 are the latest foldable smartphones on the market and two very impressive pieces of tech. These both offer the highest trade-in bonus at £250. That's on top of the actual value you'll get from trading in your smartphone.



Sky

Mobile Phones Direct

Argos

John Lewis

Tesco Mobile

Image Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus or S21 Ultra and get £150 if you trade in your old smartphone

All three of Samsung's Galaxy S21 devices are available with this promotion. Simply choose one of the retailers below, buy one of these three devices from them and when you trade in an old smartphone you'll also get £150 cash put in your bank!



Sky

Mobile Phones Direct

Argos

John Lewis

Tesco Mobile

Image Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and get £100 if you trade in your old smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the cheapest device in this promotion but, also the one with the smallest bonus. Buy the device and trade-in an old smartphone and you'll get £100 put into your bank on top of the trade-in value. That's a great extra bit of cash on an already cheap device this year.



Sky

Mobile Phones Direct

Argos

John Lewis

Tesco Mobile

How to claim your trade-in bonus money:

Once you've bought your new smartphone, you'll need to head to Samsung and fill out a form (the links for each retailer can be found below). Here you need to pick the device you've bought and enter the code found on the back of your new phone, the purchase date and which device you've bought.

After that, it's all very simple. You'll receive an email that your claim has been received and you'll get a pre-paid envelope sent to you. Put the phone you want to trade in the envelope and send it off within 14 days of getting the email. Once everything has been confirmed, you'll get an email to confirm everything has been successful.

Then, you'll receive both your bonus money and the money for the trade-in of your smartphone! You can read more about the details of this promotion here

Links to claim for each retailer: