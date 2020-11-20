Buy this mid-range Samsung phone deal for less than its SIM-free price - only £17/pm

When it comes to Black Friday, it's not always all about the flagship smartphones. There are plenty of Black Friday phone deals across a whole abundance of handsets, including budget, mid-range and those more premium mobile phones.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is just one of them, yours for a steal of a price in this Mobile Phones Direct offer. No, really, it feels a touch like daylight robbery.

Get quadruple the data for the price and pay a monthly rate of £17 for 4GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts on O2, with a teeny tiny upfront cost of only £9.99 for your Samsung Galaxy A71. The best part? The total cost of ownership comes to £417.99, just shy of the £419 RRP price itself!

This tariff would usually only get you 1GB of data, so you can enjoy the smug feeling of a person who just bagged a quadruple data offer. Tell us... is there a feeling in the world that quite matches that...?

Why should you be excited about this Samsung Galaxy A71 deal?

Whilst we may be preoccupied by flagship release after flagship release, it's worth seeing what mid-range handsets are out and about, especially when you consider the kind of tech packed into the Samsung Galaxy A71. Chock-full of features, on top of a generously large form-factor, this smartphone has all the makings for a flagship whilst managing to keep the price down to £419.

This is a hefty handset, hosting a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and the opportunity to fulfil all your sci-fi dreams with its on-screen fingerprint scanner. Its back casing is equally as eye-catching, offering curved edges with a geometric pattern and gloss finish.

Looking at its back, you'll also notice the impressive four camera sensors, including a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth camera. Offering versatile shooting, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is powered by the octa-core processor and a 4500mAh battery cell.