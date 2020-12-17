BT broadband deals: fast speeds, price cuts and £120 cash incentives come together

Christmas is fast approaching and if you've already bought all of your presents this year, why not sneak one more in, something just for you....a cheap broadband plan for the new year.

Not the most exciting purchase, we'll admit! However, if that time has rolled around again, BT's latest collection of broadband deals are offering some excellent value with two options in particular looking especially tempting.

Go for its Fibre 1 plan and you'll be paying £27.99 a month for speeds averaging 50Mb. That alone is a strong offer, bringing BT's cheaper plan down in price, but it gets better with the addition of an £80 Mastercard you can spend wherever you please.

If you need something a bit faster, BT's Fibre 2 plan also has an offer on right now. You're getting upgraded speeds of 67Mb - perfect for large households, 4K streamers and gamers - and only having to pay an increased £31.99 a month. Like the option above, you get a Mastercard thrown in on top, this time worth £120.

BT's excellent fibre broadband deals:

BT Fibre 1 | 24 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £27.99/pm + £80 Reward card

Of the two, this feels like BT's best value option. It doesn't cost anything upfront and on a monthly basis, you're paying just £27.99 a month. At that price, you're getting speeds averaging 50Mb and an £80 Mastercard. Speeds of 50Mb will be plenty for most large households or those needing faster speeds for gaming or working from home.

BT Fibre 2 | 24 months | Avg. speed 67Mb | PAYG calls | FREE delivery | £31.99/pm + £120 Reward card

If the above speeds aren't quite enough for what you need, this second package could be what you need. It costs an increased £31.99 a month while boosting your speeds to an average of 67Mb. That is a great increase for those in larger households. On top of the faster speeds, you're getting an £120 Mastercard.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes, and restaurants around the world, so it shouldn't be difficult to find places to spend it.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.

