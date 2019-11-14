Black Friday SIM only deal: Score 10GB of data for just £10 a month with Virgin

The Black Friday SIMO market is hotting up with all of the key players dropping their unique take on what the ultimate SIM only deal might look like. The latest offer comes from Virgin Mobile, throwing out an affordable tariff for those looking to save some cash.

Obviously, this isn't like Three's unlimited offer or Smarty's Supercharged deal, Virgin isn't trying to keep you scrolling for days and instead just wants some low monthly bills - £10 to be exact!

That £10 a month lands you a pretty impressive 10GB of data, making this the cheapest way to score that much data.

Or, for those who do actually need a bit more leeway when streaming, Virgin has a second Black Friday offer that might be more up your street. Offering up 50GB of data for just £19 a month, it has sliced £6 off the usual monthly price of this contract making it a real bargain for the big streamers out there!

Deals sound great? Find out more about them below. Not quite what you were hoping for? Don't worry, there are plenty of other options available over on our best SIM only deals guide

Virgin Mobile SIM only deals in full:

Virgin Mobile SIM only deal | 12-month contract | 10GB data | 1500 minutes and unlimited texts | £16pm £10pm

If you don't want to spend too much on your next SIMO this offer could be ideal. You only end up paying £1 a month for each GB which makes this an excellent price to pay and the cheapest offer around for this much internet access. You even get unlimited texts and 1500 minutes which will be plenty.

View Deal

Virgin Mobile SIM only deal | 12-month contract | 50GB data | 5000 minutes and unlimited texts | £25pm £19pm

The above offer not quite fulfilling your data needs? With this deal you knock your data cap all the way up to 50GB. That will be plenty for the majority of data users, allowing for streaming, socialising and downloading all for just £19 a month.

View Deal

What other SIMO offers are available?

As we mentioned above, Three and Smarty Mobile have some excellent offers available right now.

If you go with Smarty, you can get 45GB of data for just £15 a month making it easily our favourite choice around right now. On top of that great pricing, Smarty operates on a 1-month rolling contract so you don't have to get tied in.

Or, if you need something a bit more data-packed, how about Three and its unlimited data SIM only deal? The cost of no data caps only comes to £22 a month making it an excellent price