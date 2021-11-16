Black Friday camera price slash: get up to 16% off the new Panasonic GH5 Mark II

One of the best early Black Friday camera deals has just landed, particularly if you're looking to start a YouTube channel or get into live-streaming – you can now get $202 / £247 off the brand-new Panasonic GH5 Mark II on Amazon.
The excellent Black Friday deal takes the body-only price of the 4K live-streaming camera down to just $1,497.99 in the US, and £1,249.99 in the UK – both of which are record-low prices for the Micro Four Thirds camera.
The Panasonic GH5 Mark II is one of the best video cameras around and has unique wireless live-streaming talents, which let you stream to a variety of platforms (including YouTube and Facebook) with minimum fuss.
(Not in the US/UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Black Friday camera deal
Panasonic GH5 Mark II (body only):
$1,699 $1,497 at Amazon
Save $202 – This generous discount on the new GH5 Mark II takes the video camera down to its lowest price. It can shoot 4K/60p with 10-bit color depth and comes with wireless live-streaming powers. The GH5 Mark II also has excellent stabilization for handheld shooting, too.
Panasonic GH5 Mark II (body only):
£1,496 £1,249 at Amazon
Save £246 – The GH5 Mark II is only a few months old, but this deal takes it down to an impressively low price. Ideal for vloggers, live-streamers and filmmakers, it can shoot 4K/60p video with 10-bit color depth and has powerful in-body image stabilization (IBIS). Built-in wireless streaming powers also let you broadcast to the likes of YouTube and Twitch.
We were already impressed with the Panasonic GH5 Mark II's video and live-streaming talents, but a firmware update last week took the latter to another level. The camera could already wireless livestream in 1080/60p, but Panasonic's recent firmware update allows the GH5 Mark II stream in 4K/30p quality via USB tethering (or 4K/60p with a wired LAN connection).
The successor to Panasonic's classic GH5 isn't just a streaming workhorse, either. The Mark II has a compact, weatherproof body that's ideal for run-and-gun filmmaking – and thanks to this deal, it's a great value option that's much more affordable than its full-frame rivals.
If you're looking for your first 4K mirrorless camera, it's an impressively flexible option with lots of shooting modes and a huge range of lenses, thanks to the Micro Four Thirds system. While further Black Friday camera deals on the GH5 Mark II are possible, we think it's unlikely we'll see its price drop below this.
More Panasonic GH5 Mark II deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Panasonic GH5 Mark II from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
