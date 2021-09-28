BenQ V7050i 4K projector launched in India

BenQ has expanded its projector lineup in India with the launch of the new premium projector. The newly launched BenQ V7050i is an ultra-short throw projector that is said to offer richer, more vibrant colors than the company's previous beamers.

The BenQ V7050i 4K is the successor to the BenQ V6050 projector which we gave 4.5 stars out of 5 a few months ago. Building on the success of the BenQ V6050, the new model offers 1.3 times more color volume than similar models at a 100-inch projection size.

BenQ V7050i 4K projector price and availability

The BenQ V7050i is priced at Rs 5,49,000 and the projector will be available at leading home AV integrators showrooms. The BenQ V7050i comes with three years onsite warranty on the projector and three years or 15,000 hours on the light source and installation support.

BenQ V7050i 4K projector features and specifications

Starting off with the display, the BenQ V7050i 4K projector offers 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution with 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, 2500 lumens, and also support for HDR10 and HLG formats. The V7050i uses Motion estimation and compensation technology or MEMC which makes videos more fluid and compensates motion blur. The projector can throw projection up to 120-inch.

On the software front, the projector comes with built-in Android TV, access to Google Play Store, and 10GB of internal storage. For connectivity Bluetooth and dual-band Wi-Fi support. Port options include two HDMI, USB 3.0 (Type A), USB 2.0 Type A, audio out, RS232, and an IR receiver. The projector also supports Google cast and Apple Airplay.

Further, the BenQ V7050i comes with Filmmaker Mode which the company says will enable the projector to display the movie or television show precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker for a genuine cinema experience. As for the design of the device, it comes with an automatic sunroof slider that automatically closes when the projector is not in use, avoiding dust build-up and exposure of the lens.

Other key features of the BenQ V7050i 4K projector include eye protection motion sensor, built-in speakers, screen measuring tool, and laser light source.