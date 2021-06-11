BenQ is doubling down on ultra short throw 4K projectors

BenQ has a new ultra short throw projector, and it should offer even richer, more vibrant colors than the company's previous beamers.

The V7000i and V7050i are two white and black color variants of a new UST projector. Building on the success of the V6050 – which we gave 4.5/5 stars in our review – the new models reportedly offer "1.3 times more colour volume" than similar models at a 100-inch projection size.

These are 4K projectors, packing in 8 million pixels for Ultra HD detail. This is real 4K, too, rather than the 'pixel shift' technology used to create more detail than the projector can translate from its source.

You're getting basic HDR10 support, as well as the HLG SDR-HDR broadcasting standard, helping to elevate everyday TV as well as HDR shows and films. The V7000i and V7050i pack in two HDMI 2.0 ports each for connecting games consoles and media players – though not the HDMI 2.1 standard found on the best gaming TVs.

They're two of a few new BenQ models announced for this year, with the 'i' designating an overhauled smart TV interface supplied by Android TV (the same OS used in Sony TVs). The main difference over the V6050, then, will likely be these better smarts, as the V6050 didn't come with a built-in smart platform at all.

We found that the V6050 projector struggled at times to reach deep enough blacks, though it's an area that often troubles projectors, which rely so much on beaming light effectively and brightly across a room. You're still getting 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space, for punchy, saturated colors and great all-round accuracy.

Step down models

It's worth noting that BenQ recently released the X1300i, an HD/120Hz gaming projector, as well as the TK700STi, a 4K/60Hz model.

So if you're mainly after a beamer for gaming, or want to save a few pennies, you may want to opt for some of these alternatives – especially as they both feature the new Android TV operating system found in the V7000i / V7050i.

For a full home cinema experience, though, and one that comes with the conveniences of ultra short throw projection – the V7000i / V7050i may be your best bet. We'll be sure to put one of these models through their paces in an upcoming review, either way.