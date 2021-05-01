Bank Holiday TV deals can save you up to £300 this weekend

Bank Holiday TV deals can save you up to £300 on 4K and OLED displays this weekend, so if you need a home cinema upgrade you're shopping at the right time. We're seeing discounts lining the shelves right now, with retailers like Currys, Very, John Lewis, and Argos leading the way in cheap 4K TV deals.
Highlights include this 43-inch Hisense TV, now available for just £279 (was £329) at Argos. That's great if you're looking to keep costs down as much as possible in the Bank Holiday 4K TV deals, but if you're after something with a little more power behind it we'd recommend you check out the LG UN8100. Very has cut £220 off the price of this 50-inch display with powerful upscaling and LG's Ultra Surround sound tech, bringing it down to just £479 (was £699).
However, if you're after something a little more premium we're seeing some excellent sub-£1,000 prices on the LG OLED BX. The John Lewis Bank Holiday TV deals are offering a £300 discount on this luxury display, as well as a free pair of LG Tone headphones and a five year guarantee as well. That brings the whole package down to £998 (was £1,299).
We're rounding up all these Bank Holiday TV deals just below, but you'll find plenty more Bank Holiday sales further down the page as well.
Today's best Bank Holiday TV deals
Hisense Roku 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV:
£329 £279 at Argos
Save £50 - This already super cheap 43-inch 4K TV is now down to just £279 at Argos, with same day delivery available to a wide range of post codes. That's excellent if you're after a more budget-friendly display, but you're still getting plenty of apps and a great picture here.
JVC 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV:
£399 £319 at Currys
Save £80 - This budget 4K TV is offering a fantastic price on a 50-inch display. At just £319 you're getting a steal here, though while there's plenty of screen space here you're not getting the premium quality of more expensive sets. That said, if you're taking the first steps into 4K here, you'll still notice a massive improvement.
View Deal
LG UN7100 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV:
£479 £379 at Very
Save £100 - Very is offering a particularly strong discount on the 7-Series LG. With LG's Ultra Surround sound feature, webOS smart platform, and high quality 4K HDR screen there's plenty to get excited about, especially for less than £400.
View Deal
LG UN80006LC 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV |
£449 £378 at Currys
Save £51 - Currys is offering a £51 discount on the 8-Series 43-inch LG in this weekend's Bank Holiday TV deals. You're getting TruMotion 100 picture quality here, with HDR10, a streamlined stand and plenty of apps.
View Deal
LG UN8100 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV:
£699 £479 at Very
Save £220 - There's a fantastic £220 discount on this 50-inch LG TV at Very this week, which cuts the £700 display down to a £479 price tag. That's an excellent saving, and it's proving itself popular as well. Stock is running low here, so while you can still place your order at this price, you might be waiting a little while for shipping.
View Deal
Hisense Roku 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV:
£549 £499 at Argos
Save £50 - Grabbing a 65-inch TV for under £500 is an impressive feat, and with this Hisense model you're still getting plenty of apps and a high quality display as well. You won't see the same level of pristine clarity as more expensive models here, but this is perfect if you're working on a tighter budget.
Samsung Q60T 55-inch UHD HDR QLED 4K TV |
£999 £599 at Amazon
Save £400 - This is the latest Q60 QLED TV by Samsung, and you're picking it up for the lowest price we've seen yet. There's plenty to get excited about under the hood of this QLED panel, with premium tech offering up crystal clear 4K and intelligent sound.
Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV:
£899 £749 at Argos
Save £150 - The premium Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K TV is down well below its RRP at Argos in this weekend's Bank Holiday TV deals. You're getting a gorgeous picture here, with Sony's X Reality Pro engine and plenty of tech under the hood as well.
View Deal
LG BX 55-inch OLED TV:
£1,299 £998 at John Lewis
Save £300 - We're seeing this excellent discount at a range of retailers right now, but the £300 saving at John Lewis is made even better by a free pair of LG Tone headphones and a five year guarantee included as well.
View Deal
Keep your eyes peeled for more discounts in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day deals, or take a look at more cheap TV deals available right now.