Bank Holiday laptop deals start at just £179 this weekend

We're seeing a wide range of Bank Holiday laptop deals hitting the shelves right now, and with prices starting at just £179 there's just as many discounts in the budget range as there are on more premium machines. Whether you're after a lighter Chromebook for browsing the web, or something with the power to take on more heavy duty programs, then, there's something for everyone up for grabs here.

Our favourite Bank Holiday laptop deal has to be this £100 discount on the M1 MacBook Air. BT has the powerful ultrabook down to just £899 (was £999) right now - that's not just the cheapest price available right now, it's the lowest cost we've ever seen.

However, if you're after something a little more conservative you'll find plenty of options in the £300 - £500 price range as well. While it's only £30 off, this £399 HP is offering a fantastic 256GB of SSD storage that we rarely see at this price point, or take a look at this £549 Dell Inspiron (was £599) offering up a Ryzen 7 processor and 512GB of storage as well.

We're rounding up all these Bank Holiday laptop deals just below, but you'll find plenty more Bank Holiday sales further down the page as well.

Today's best Bank Holiday laptop deals

Asus C223 11.6-inch Chromebook: £199 £179 at Currys

Save £20 - Currys is offering this Asus C223 Chromebook for just £179 in its Bank Holiday laptop deals this weekend. That's great if you're looking to spend as little as possible, though with an 11.6-inch display, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage and an N3350 processor this will only fit light everyday browsing.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: £318.99 £269 at Dell

Save £49.99 - There's a £49.99 discount on this super cheap Dell Inspiron machine. Not only is this a great price for a full size 15.6-inch Windows machine, but you're also getting an excellent 128GB SSD under the hood as well - a feature we rarely see under £300. You'll also be working with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM.

Asus Vivobook X705 17.3-inch laptop: £379.99 at Argos

This Asus Vivobook laptop is sitting at an excellent £379.99 price tag in the Argos Bank Holiday laptop deals. You're getting a massive 17.3-inch display with an equally large 1TB of hard drive space, making this a fantastic cheap machine for big storage. You're only getting an Intel Celeron N4020 processor under the hood, which means this is still an everyday browsing laptop rather than a more performance-focused machine.

HP 14s 14-inch laptop: £429 £399 at Currys

Save £30 - You'll find this 14-inch HP laptop available for under £400 at Currys right now. With a 10th gen i3 processor and 4GB RAM this is a spec designed for everyday browsing and lighter workflows, but thanks to that 256GB SSD you'll have more space than usual here as well.

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop: £529.99 £459.99 at John Lewis

Save £70 - John Lewis is not only offering an excellent £459 great price on this 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook laptop, but you're also getting a three year guarantee here. Add 256GB of SSD storage, a Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB RAM into the mix and you've got yourself an excellent mid-range machine.

Dell Inspiron 15 3505 15.6-inch laptop: £599 £549 at Currys

Save £50 - This Dell Inspiron was sitting at a great price even before this weekend's Bank Holiday laptop deals, however now you can pick it up for £50 less. With a Ryzen 7 processor you'll be zipping through mid-range workflows, while a 512GB SSD offers plenty of storage as well.

HP Envy 13.3-inch laptop: £899 £649 at Currys

Save £250 - This is a massive discount on the premium 13.3-inch HP Envy. You're getting plenty of power under the hood as well, with 8GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, 32GB of speedy Intel Optane memory and Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics.

Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop: £868.99 £729 at Dell

Save £139.99 - There's a top of the range 11th generation i7 processor in here, with a 512GB SSD to match it. That's a fantastic spec for well under £750, though if you're looking for a particularly heavy duty machine we'd recommend finding a spec with more than the 8GB RAM on offer here.

M1 MacBook Air (256GB): £999 £899 at BT Shop

Save £100 - BT Shop now has a record low price on the M1 MacBook Air, but it's not exactly shouting about it. There isn't even a 'before' price listed on the product page, but we can tell you - after months of tracking M1 MacBook deals this is an excellent offer. You're getting the entry level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration here, with Apple's monster M1 chip at the helm.

More Bank Holiday sales

