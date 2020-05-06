Bank Holiday Apple deals start early with huge price cuts on AirPods, MacBooks and more

Apple deals are landing left, right and center in the UK as many of the top retailers vie for the best prices on a range of AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, iPhone and Apple Watch deals in the run-up to the Bank Holiday sales.

Amazon is leading the charge this week with some cheap AirPods deals on these second-gen AirPods with a wireless charging case for just £158 (was £199) and standard second-gen AirPods for just £125 (was £150) - extremely low prices for these bestselling premium earbuds. If you're looking for the very best then look no further than this excellent £30 saving on these AirPod Pros for £219 (was £249) at Laptops Direct, which are now at their lowest ever price in the UK.

If you've been on the hunt for a cheap MacBook deal then you're also in luck, as you can pick up this speedy 2019 MacBook Pro 13 at Very for £1099 (was £1299). This is a good buy if you're looking for that cheap luxury laptop but are fine with forgoing some storage space overall. If you're a power user then John Lewis is having a clearout sale on this super specced out 2019 MacBook Pro 15 for £2,400 (was £2,700), which is a fantastic saving on a truly powerful productivity workhorse.

If that wasn't all, we've also included some superb iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch deals as well, although you'll have to scroll down to check them out. We've divided all of this week's best Apple deals into handy sections, so feel free to use the handy jumper links to get right into the thick of it.



Early Bank Holiday Apple deals

AirPods deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £158 at Amazon

Just back in stock this week and with a hefty £40 saving to boot are these fantastic second-gen AirPods complete with handy wireless charging case. Enjoy rich audio quality, super-speedy charging, and seamless integration with all your Apple devices with these bestselling earbuds.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with charging case | £159 £125.47 at Amazon UK

If you're not into the whole wireless charging thing, there's also a fantastic deal on these standard second-gen AirPods, with a total saving of £34. This is easily the cheapest we've seen these go for in a while and no other retailer is price matching this low right now.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro | £249 £219 at Laptops Direct

With a hefty £30 saving, you're definitely not going to see AirPod Pros come as cheap as this for some time to come. No other retailer is budging from their £249 RRP, so this is a rare deal indeed. These are the top of the line flagship earbuds and are perfect for the more serious audiophiles out there.

View Deal

Shop all AirPods deals at Amazon

Shop all AirPods deals at Currys

Shop all AirPods deals at John Lewis

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | £999 £949 at Amazon

Act quickly if you want to snag yourself a brand new MacBook Air at Amazon this week. These are fresh off the presses but still, Amazon somehow manages to offer a £50 saving. Specs-wise you'll be getting a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - all respectably speedy components.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13-inch - 128GB | £1,299 £1,099.99 at Very

Very are having a clearout of these entry-level MacBook Pros this week, giving you the chance to bag a luxury laptop for £200 less. With an 8th generation i5 processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, you've got some speedy specs here, although we'd recommend picking up a cheap external hard drive on the side since 128GB of storage can run out quickly.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) | £2,799 £2,400 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a true productivity powerhouse then this top of the line MacBook Pro 15 is reduced to clear at John Lewis. With a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, this is a serious machine with a serious price tag but it can be yours for £300 less right now.

View Deal

Shop all MacBook deals at Amazon

Shop all MacBook deals at Currys

Shop all MacBook deals at John Lewis

iPhone deals

Apple iPhone XS Max | £1,199 £999 at John Lewis

Save £200 on this superb reduced to clear iPhone deal over at John Lewis this week. This may be one of yesteryear's iPhones but it's quite simply still one of the best phones you can buy today. Featuring a 6.5-inch OLED Super Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, and improved 12-megapixel camera capable of shooting 4K at 60FPS, this iPhone is a real powerhouse.

View Deal

John Lewis | Claim up to £300 when trading in an old iPhone

If you were thinking about picking up one of the new iPhone 11s or iPhone XRs then this fantastic promotion at John Lewis could save you big time. Note: this discount is only redeemable once per transaction and is currently not available with the new iPhone SE.

View Deal

Shop all iPhone deals at Amazon

Shop all iPhone deals at Currys

Shop all iPhone deals at John Lewis

iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) 128GB | £429 £399 at Currys

You can save yourself a neat £30 on a brand new iPad this week at Currys if you opt to go for these 128GB models. At only £50 more than the 32GB variants, these are fantastic value and perfect if you're looking to stock up on those storage-intensive movies, apps, and games.

View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (2018) 11-inch 64GB | £719 £669 at Currys

Currys are also running a great sale on these last-gen 64GB iPad Pros, which you can pick up for £50 less this week. Don't let the new iPad Pros put you off here, these 2018 models are still blazingly fast and feature that beautiful 11-inch retina display. If you're really serious about your design, work, and streaming, these iPad Pros will still handle everything you can throw at them.

View Deal

Shop all iPad deals at Amazon

Shop all iPad deals at Currys

Shop all iPad deals at John Lewis

Apple watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 | Now £199 at Currys

With the Series 5 being released late last year we've now started to see some astoundingly low prices on these great older models. For just £200 at Currys, you can pick up one of these Series 3 models that will still track fitness, take calls and organise your calendar with the best of them - it's a great deal if you're looking to save a bit of cash on an Apple watch.

View Deal

Shop all Apple Watch deals at Amazon

Shop all Apple Watch deals at Currys

Shop all Apple Watch deals at John Lewis

We've got many, many more useful Apple deals pages here at TechRadar, so if you're looking to save even more this week, we're sure we can help out. Our cheapest AirPods prices article is a great place to start if you're looking for the very best AirPods deals in your region. We also recommend heading over to our best cheap iPad deals and best cheap MacBook sales articles, where we're comparing a whole range of models, helping you decide which one's right for you.

