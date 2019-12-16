Apple Watch 4 price gets a cut on Amazon, making it a great Christmas gift idea

If you've been looking for a great Apple Christmas gift or festive fitness present for someone, then this deal on the Apple Watch 4 might have you covered.

The 2018 smartwatch is now at least £100 off at Amazon, although the savings can go higher depending on what configuration of size, connectivity options and strap you go for. (Not in the UK? Scoll the end of this article to see the best Apple Watch 4 prices in your region.)



This brings the price down to the low £300s for the more affordable options, perfect as a gift for a close loved one, or a treat for yourself.

It's worth pointing out that the price of some, but not all, of the configurations was lower over the Black Friday sales, but not by much. For lots of these different combinations, though, this is the lowest price we've seen so far.

We've picked out some of the best Apple Watch 4 deals on Amazon for you below, but feel free to tinker with the colour, strap and size options to find a deal on your preferred configuration.

Apple Watch 4 deals

Apple Watch 4: 40mm | GPS + Cell | Space Gray | Black Sport Loop £499 £359 at Amazon

If you want a smaller Apple Watch, this is the deal for you. It's a device that can connect via mobile data, so you can use it out and about without your phone, which is why it's a little pricier than the next deal.

Apple Watch 4: 44mm | GPS | Silver | White Sport Band £429 £329 at Amazon

The cheapest Apple Watch 4 deal you can get right now is actually on the larger 44mm size, but that's because it's a device with only GPS connectivity. Still, you'll be pairing it with your phone a lot so cell connection might not be vital.

Apple Watch 4: 44mm | GPS + Cell | Silver | White Sport Loop £529 £383 at Amazon

The sleek silver-and-white Apple Watch 4 is the priciest Series 4 device on sale at Amazon, but it's still a great deal, and gets the biggest price cut with £146 off. This is the larger watch with cell connection, and the more lifestyle-focused Sport Loop, instead of the Sport Band.

