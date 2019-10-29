AMD could be spooked by rumors of Nvidia GTX 1660 Super as prices fall for RX 590

With rumors swirling that Nvidia is planning to release a GeForce GTX 1660 Super to directly challenge AMD when it comes to affordable 1080p gaming, it looks like AMD might be worried enough to start cutting the prices of its AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics cards.

The Radeon RX 590 is a great mid-range card from AMD, and if the rumors of the GTX 1660 Super are to be believed, it will be the GPU that Nvidia's upcoming card will be competing against.

Usually, Nvidia has concentrated on its high-end GPUs, leaving AMD to excel in providing great value budget and mid-range cards, but if Nvidia is indeed turning its attention to creating more affordable GPUs, and taking the fight onto AMD's turf, then we could see AMD getting a little worried.

This could account for the spate of price cuts we've been seeing for AMD Radeon RX 590 cards from various retailers. By cutting the price, AMD is making the RX 590 even better value, and could take the wind out of Nvidia's sails a bit.

Of course, it could just be coincidence, and with Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019 coming up, we might just be seeing prices drop in anticipation for those two big sale periods.

Either way, its us consumers who win out of this, as it's now even more affordable to grab an excellent AMD Radeon RX 590, which is ideal for gamers who don't want to play at ridiculous resolutions. If you play at 1080p, then this is a GPU that can handle the latest games with ease.

We've rounded up some of the best AMD Radeon RX 590 deals below.

