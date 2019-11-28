Amazon's amazing Echo Dot with Clock deal is now out of stock – but here's how you can still get it

After the Echo Dot with Clock? UK shoppers may have been disheartened visiting the Amazon product page for the 2019 smart speaker, which melds the convenience of the 3rd-generation Echo Dot with a handy time-telling display – but despite the retailer claiming the gadget is out of stock until December 27, it looks like there's still a way to get it in the Amazon Black Friday sales (and quickly, too).

The workaround comes in the form of Prime Now – the Amazon app designed specifically for swift same-day delivery – which still has the Echo Dot with Clock available, and can deliver to your home in matter of hours. That's a lot sooner than late December, isn't it?

You will however need an Amazon Prime membership, which in the UK costs £7.99 per month, or £79 for the year.

How to get the Echo Dot with Clock

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (3rd Gen): £59.99 £34.99 at Prime Now

Did you ever wish you had a speaker that talked back to you and had a clock? Well, if so, you're in luck: Amazon's 3rd-Gen Echo Dot has a digital clock built right in, and you can save a whopping £15 this Black Friday. Available in Sandstone colouring.View Deal

If you click on the deal above, you'll be taken to the Prime Now page. Delivery will cost an extra £3.99 through the Prime Now app – compared to the free UK delivery we had seen in the main Amazon website – though if you bring your basket total up to £40 with another product (maybe two Echo Dots?) you'll get delivery for free:

"£15.00 or more is required to place an order from Amazon [Prime Now]. 2-hour delivery is £3.99 for orders under £40.00."

Prime Now is a shopping service that now includes Morrisons in the UK as well as Amazon, with all kinds of products from gadgets and toys to your groceries – though not quite the whole Amazon catalogue. The app can also be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store, and is available across London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Portsmouth, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool – as well as some areas of Hampshire, Berkshire, Surrey, and Yorkshire.

If you're in doubt about whether you're in the catchment area, click on the deal above and see if your shipping details are accepted at checkout.

Not in the UK, or don't want to sign up for Amazon Prime? Here are the best Amazon Echo deals to consider instead: