Amazon will now deliver your Morrisons groceries in an hour

The partnership between Morrisons and Amazon has expanded yet again, enabling Prime Now customers to choose from thousands of groceries from the supermarket chain and have them delivered in under an hour.

There’s a small catch, though:; if you want your groceries to arrive in under an hour you’ll have to pay an additional £6.99. If you’re willing to take a two-hour delivery slot, however, there’s no additional charge – well, apart from the annual £79 cost of the Amazon Prime membership that's required to use the service.

Fresh Morrisons

Morrisons began delivering goods through Amazon in June of this year, and already offers a selection of groceries through Amazon Fresh in London. This new agreement will expand the range available by around 10,000 items, and will see Morrisons have its own dedicated 'Morrisons at Amazon' section on the Prime Now app, alongside pharmacy chain John Bell Croydon and wine merchant Spirited Wines.

At launch, the service will only be available to customers in selected Hertfordshire and London postcodes. Orders will be picked at a local Morrisons store by the supermarket’s staff, and delivered by Amazon.

Morrisons might have been relatively late to the game when it comes to online grocery delivery, but this partnership with Amazon has proven to be a savvy decision for the company – and one-hour delivery options will likely give it an edge over competitors.