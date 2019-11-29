Amazon Lightning Deal: grab a great deal on the Instant Pot Duo while stocks last

The Amazon Black Friday sale is in full swing, with huge savings on all kinds of kitchen appliances, and Amazon is throwing some extra Lightning Deals to spice things up even more.

One of the most popular Lightning Deals right now is this Instant Pot Duo V2, which is down from £90 to just £59.99 while stocks last. Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Instant Pot Duo deals near you.

Instant Pot Duo V2 Electric Pressure Cooker: £90 £59.99 at Amazon

Instant Pot is the biggest name in multi-function cookers, and Amazon has knocked a hefty £40 off one of its most popular models for Black Friday. The Instant Pot Duo is packed with presets for cooking stews, soups, porridge and meat with ease, and doubles as a pressure cooker to slash cooking times.

View Deal

Like all Instant Pot multi-function cookers, the Duo V2 is equipped with plenty of preset programs for different dishes that make cooking effortless. Just load in the ingredients, select the right program, and leave it to do its thing. Not sure about the quantities? It's all explained in the instruction manual, which doubles as a great recipe book.

This Instant Pot is a bit special, though, because it also doubles as a pressure cooker. This slashes the cooking time of meats and stews (and anything that can be cooked in a water-based liquid). Want to cook with dried pulses but forgot to soak them overnight? No problem. Still not sure whether it's the right cooker for you? Check out our full guide: should I buy an Instant Pot Duo?

This Lightning Deal will end at midnight November 29, or when stocks run out – whichever comes first – and according to Amazon it's one of the hottest Black Friday offers around, so move fast to grab it while you can.

If you live outside the UK, here are the best Instant Pot Duo deals near you?

Today's best Instant Pot Duo deals Black Friday Sale ends in 14 hrs 06 mins 13 secs Reduced Price £169.99 £89.99 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.