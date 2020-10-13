Amazon has the UK's cheapest price on the Samsung Galaxy S20 on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sales are now well and truly here and for anyone searching for a new Android phone in this big event, one deal especially stands out - the lowest UK price on one of Samsung's top handsets.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has come down to just £649 - a 19% saving on its original price. Considering both the impressive specs on-board and the fact that the device hasn't really been on the market all too long, this is a fantastic offer.

Shop all the Amazon Prime Day deals here

It is well worth noting that this is the 4G version of the handset so if you know 5G is something you need to have, consult our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals. If you're happy with the speeds 4G offers, you won't be beating this offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 features a host of great specs - a 120Hz refresh rate, 6.2-inch AMOLED display, high-performance triple camera set-up and an incredibly powerful processor - in essence, it's one of the best smartphones around right now.

Samsung Galaxy S20: at Amazon | SIM-free | £777.58 £649 | 19% saving

If you don't mind losing out on 5G features, this is without a doubt the best Samsung Galaxy S20 deal on the market right now. It brings the costs down to just £649 for one of the best smartphones currently available.

View Deal

More Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

Not in the UK? Looking for more Samsung Galaxy S20 deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

Get the best Apple iPhone 12 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Apple iPhone 12 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.