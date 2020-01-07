Amazon Echo Show 5 returns to lowest ever price in latest Alexa deals

Amazon Echo deals are a dime a dozen at the moment, thanks to the retailer's wild discounts over the seasonal sales. Today, we're looking at this Amazon Echo Show 5 deal which returns the price to its £49.99 lowest in the UK. We first saw this price emerge on Black Friday, with the saving flitting in and out over the seasonal sales. As we head straight into 2020, however, Amazon has just reduced the price of the Echo Show 5 back down to this sub-£50 price tag, making it an excellent cheap Alexa accessory to pick up.

The Amazon Echo Show offers not only a handy screen to accompany your Alexa smart assistant, but almost ingenious integration with WikiHow that proves far more useful than one might first consider. While the Amazon Echo Show range has been increasing over the last few years, the Show 5 model offers a cheaper alternative to the growing price tags we've come to recognise. And today, you can pick up the smart display for even less in Amazon's own sales.

Whether you're just starting to kit out your smart home, or you're looking for more ways to introduce Alexa to each room (the Echo Show 5 feels made for the kitchen by the way), it's a great time to pick up a smart, affordable display for your home.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Grab this smart display to open your home to a new world of Alexa commands and responses. Follow recipes, catch up on some Prime Video, video call, and personalise with your own photos on the 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Amazon have just dropped the price on this Alexa gadget once more, making it an excellent time to grab a final Amazon Echo Show 5 deal.

