Amazing AirPods Pro deal sees them drop to lowest ever price

The Apple AirPods Pro have plummeted to their lowest price ever, in a fantastic deal from Laptops Direct.

Costing £249 at launch, you can now get Apple's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for just £199 – that's a huge saving of £50. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best AirPods Pro deals in your region.)

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct is currently selling the AirPods Pro for the lowest price we've seen so far. With active noise cancellation and a great sound, the AirPods Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds of 2020.

The AirPods Pro were launched in 2019, and come with active noise cancellation built-in to block out annoying environmental sound.

Optimized for iPhone users (although they work with any phone or tablet), the AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed with their comfy fit – courtesy of adjustable silicone ear tips – and the decent sound quality they offer.

New features for the AirPods Pro

Those features landed the AirPods Pro a spot in our round up of the best true wireless earbuds of 2020 – and they're set to get even better.

Apple's wireless earbuds are getting a hefty firmware upgrade, which will allow for Dolby Atmos spatial audio, bringing immersive 3D sound to your true wireless earbuds.

Announced at the company's WWDC 2020 keynote, the new feature will work in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos, which positions sound all around you within a virtual sphere.

As well as allowing for clever virtual Dolby Atmos, the AirPods Pro will also be able to tracks the motion of your head and your device, to ensure that the audio always appear to originate from the correct position.

There's also a new auto-switching feature means that the AirPods can now "magically switch over between devices", detecting automatically which device you are using.

Even though we've heard rumors of the AirPods Pro Lite (a potential successor to the AirPods Pro), these new features as well as that impressive price drop means that we still recommend the AirPods Pro.

