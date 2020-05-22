Bank holiday sales: all the best cheap laptop deals available this weekend

The second round of bank holiday sales is off to a fantastic start, with plenty of cheap laptop deals heading up a weekend of discounts already. If you're shopping for a new computer right now, you're in luck. There's a massive range of bank holiday laptop deals available, with many offering fast, free shipping as well. That means you can pick up everything from super cheap laptops (under £200 at the lowest end of the bracket), to incredibly powerful machines with big savings cutting the cost.

There are some excellent laptops on offer this weekend, like this Asus Vivobook now available for just £399, or the more flexible 2-in-1 Acer Spin with a £150 discount. If you're after a bit more power, you'll find a 10th generation i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD in a 15.6-inch HP laptop priced at just £649 this weekend. Plus, if you're straying from Windows, you'll find a handful of MacBook deals reduced right now as well, like this £1,099.99 MacBook Pro.

These cheap laptop deals are serving the weekend's bank holiday sales well. If you're looking for more discounts, check out all the retailers still offering discounts below. If you've already found the laptop deal for you, you can check out all the best bank holiday sales on the latest tech.

Not in the UK? We've found more cheap laptop deals further down the page.

The best bank holiday laptop deals

Asus E203MA 11.6-inch laptop | £229 £189 at Currys

The cheapest of the bank holiday laptop deals this weekend is this Asus 11.6-inch laptop coming in at just £189. That's a £40 saving on the cheap and cheerful computer, offering an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage. Those specs will see you through lighter work flows and everyday web browsing for a great price.

Asus VivoBook 15.6-inch laptop | £499 £399 at Currys

You can pick up an Asus VivoBook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 4GB RAM, and an excellent 256GB of SSD storage for £100 less at Currys right now. This is a solid machine with a gorgeous sleek profile and narrow bezels for the full screen effect.

Acer Spin 13-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook | £599 £449 at Currys

This 2-in-1 Acer Chromebook allows you to easily switch between a laptop and a tablet if you're looking for something a bit more flexible. You're certainly paying for those feature, as the specs on offer are an entry level Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. You're using Chrome OS here, however, so most of your daily use will be through web-based apps.

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook laptop | £499 £449.99 at John Lewis

If you're looking for an easier way of working with your laptop, but don't want to skimp on the specs, this 15.6-inch Chromebook offers a powerful 8GB RAM as well as 128GB of storage. Those are some excellent specs for the traditionally lighter Chromebook range, and you can save £50 and grab a two year guarantee as well.

Huawei Matebook D 15.6-inch laptop | £599 £549 at Very

Save £50 on this 15.6-inch Huawei Matebook laptop at Very, offering an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you're looking for bigger storage, you can pick up a fantastic 512GB SSD for just £599, but you are dropping down to a 14-inch display to do so.

HP 15.6-inch laptop | £799 £649 at Currys

£649 is a fantastic price for the powerful specs on offer in this bank holiday laptop deal. You'll find an excellent 10th generation i7 processor inside this 15.6-inch HP laptop, with 8GB RAM to keep everything zippy and a massive 512GB SSD at your disposal as well.

Asus ZenBook UX333 13-inch laptop | £899.99 £749.99 at Amazon

The Asus ZenBook brings a fantastic i7 processor to the latest bank holiday sales, a far more powerful brain than the other i3s and i5s on this list. It's only 8th generation, however, so you're picking up a slightly older model of that processor to keep the cost down. Not only that, but there's 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage in this 13-inch laptop.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) 13-inch - 128GB | £1,299 £1,099.99 at Very

This entry level MacBook Pro is available for £200 less at Very this week. Featuring an 8th generation i5 processor, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, you're getting the baseline configuration here. However, if you're after one of these luxury laptops with that Apple appeal, you can shave some cash off those high price tags right now.

2019 MacBook Air 13.3-inch - 512GB | £1,354 £1,254 at John Lewis

The 2019 MacBook Air is now available with a £100 price cut at John Lewis. Considering you're picking up a massive 512GB SSD in here, that's a decent price on one of the latest MacBooks. 8GB RAM will keep everything running smoothly, all on a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display.

Lenovo Yoga S940 14-inch laptop | £1,699.99 £1,399.99 at John Lewis

This powerhouse of a laptop is receiving some clearance savings right now, and offering some fantastic specs for £300 off while it's at it. You're picking up an 8th generation i5 processor in here, with a fantastic 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, all in a gorgeous slimline chassis with an Ultra HD display.

3 year guarantee on selected Windows laptops at John Lewis

John Lewis is known for its generous warranty guarantees, however the latest sales have pushed the typical two-year offering we see up to three years. That's an extra year of peace of mind on your new computer.

