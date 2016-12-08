Act fast to get 20% off a ticket to the PC Gamer Weekender

Fancy a full day of playing PC games until your fingers are sore? Then head down to the PC Gamer Weekender 2017 on February 18 – 19 at London Olympia, where you’ll be able to get your hands on Dawn of War III, Tekken 7 and more upcoming PC games before anybody else.

Better yet, you can bag a ticket for 20% off the usual price for a limited time by entering the discount code OmenbyHP at checkout. Be quick, as the offer expires on December 13.

The promo is in celebration of Omen by HP becoming the headline sponsor of the PC Gamer Weekender, so expect to clasp your eyes on several of the company’s sleek red-and-black machines as you wander the show floor.

This year’s Weekender is lining up an impressive selection of games for you to try. Along with the aforementioned ones, Halo Wars 2 (Blitz Firefight Mode), Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, Mirage: Arcane Warfare, Motorsport Manager and Little Nightmares will be playable across the two days.

In addition, you’ll be able to check out killer PC gaming rigs in the Hardware Zone, hear seminars and attend interactive workshops delivered by industry experts focused on everything from building your battlestation to cracking code.

Competitive much? Then head over to the Tournament Zone, where you’ll be able to prove your mettle against other Weekender visitors.

Meanwhile, the Developer Stage will see creators of the most exciting, upcoming PC games spill the beans, or you could simply chill out in the common room and talk to other gamers.

Why would you want to spend your weekend doing anything else?