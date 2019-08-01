Acer’s Back to School offers knock up to £500 off laptops

It’s Back to School sale season and Acer has a number of compelling deals on laptops, desktop PCs, and a doozy of a gaming monitor discount.

All these deals run from today up until September 30, at the following retailers: Amazon, AO.com, Argos, Box, BuyItDirect, Currys/PC World, Ebuyer, Overclockers, Scan, and Very.

Acer’s UK Store also carries these offers, as you’d expect, so you can grab some tempting deals online there, plus there are some additional freebies with certain hardware purchases.

Any Nitro laptop comes with a free Nitro gaming headset worth £49.99, and Acer Swift 3, 5 or 7 notebooks benefit from an extended three or four-year warranty, along with Love2Shop vouchers worth up to £100.

Predator notebooks, desktop PCs or monitors have a variety of freebies worth up to £225, including a utility backpack and a mouse, with all hardware getting an extended three-year warranty (for the full details on these various Predator bonuses, check here).

Of course, because we’re good like that, we’ve highlighted a few of the juiciest deals below, so that might be a worthwhile first port of call if you want to get a flavour of what’s on offer.

Acer Swift 7 Ultra-Thin Touch £1,499.99 £999.99 at Acer

This Swift 7 laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen, Intel Core i7-7Y75 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 4G connectivity. It runs Windows 10 Pro, and benefits from a whopping £500 discount – just use the promo code OFFER500 in your shopping basket. Also remember that courtesy of the bonus offers mentioned above, you can further claim a four-year warranty and £100 Love2Shop vouchers.View Deal

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Gaming Desktop £1,699.99 £1,499.99 at Acer

On the lookout for a gaming PC? This rig boasts a Core i7-8700 six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a GeForce RTX 2070, backed with a 256GB SSD alongside a 1TB hard disk. Get £200 off by using the code OFFER200 in your basket, and you can also claim an extended three-year warranty as mentioned in the offers above.View Deal

Acer Predator X27 4K Monitor £1,799.95 £1,489.99 at OverclockersUK

This 27-inch HDR monitor delivers 4K resolution at a fast 144Hz refresh rate, and we noted in our review that it offers amazing image quality – but it’s hampered by an extortionate price. At launch, this sold for £2,200, but Overclockers had knocked that down to £1,799.95, and with a further 17% off in this current deal, the X27 is now £1,489.99. Still expensive, but over £700 off the launch price.View Deal