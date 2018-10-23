A new iPad Mini could finally be coming next year

We’re only days away from Apple’s second launch event this year, to be held in New York on October 30, and we’re expecting the iPad Pro 2018 to be revealed, along with the latest range of MacBooks.

While we’re looking forward to seeing the new iPad, renowned TF International Securities supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made some predictions for the next six months, according to 9to5Mac .

The good news is that Kuo suggests Apple could potentially reveal a new iPad Mini in 2019, along with the long-promised AirPower wireless charging mat.

The inside scoop

The iPad Mini 4 is now three years old and hasn’t had a successor since. Kuo says that when the new iPad Mini 5 launches, it will come packing “an upgraded processor” but will feature “a low-cost panel”. However, he hasn’t supplied us with a potential release date, suggesting it won’t arrive until some time later next year.

Kuo is also predicting that Apple could finally announce the AirPower wireless charging pad either late this year or early in 2019, along with an upgraded version of the AirPods that are rumored to come in a Qi-compatible wireless charging case.

The 2018 range

Kuo also stands by his predictions for the upcoming Apple launch event set for October 30.

He says the Cupertino firm will likely unveil a range of hardware, including two new iPad Pro models to replace the current 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch versions. Both are likely to be equipped with USB-C support and upgraded displays with thinner bezels. Accompanying the iPad Pro hardware will be a “new-design” Apple Pencil.

As far as Apple’s laptop range is concerned, Kuo predicts the reveal of at least three new MacBooks, including a budget option, along with an updated Mac Mini and iMac processors.

Kuo has a reputation for being quite accurate with his predictions. If these come to pass, the reveal of the iPad Mini is good news for those looking for a smaller and more affordable entry-level iPad.