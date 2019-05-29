5G in the UK: everything you need to know

5G in the UK is here! Almost. Yes. Sort of. Depending on your network, location and choice of device.

You won't see all 5G networks launch at the same time, and the fifth generation of network won't be available nationwide from day one, plus you'll need a smartphone which supports 5G to take advantage of the new, super-speedy connectivity.

Thankfully we've got all the information you need to ensure a smooth transition onto the 5G superhighway. So grab your phone, buckle up and prepare to merge into the fast lane.

I want 5G right now

If you're not interested in the nitty gritty and already have your heart set on a 5G phone and plan, we've collected the best 5G deals in the UK for you.

EE is the first network to launch 5G in the UK, with Vodafone next in line with a July launch slated. We're still waiting for Three and O2 to confirm their 5G launch dates, but both will have their networks live before the end of the year.

5G on EE

EE 5G launch date: May 30, 2019

May 30, 2019 EE 5G launch cities: 6 (16 by end of year)

6 (16 by end of year) EE 5G launch devices: 4

EE 5G launch date

EE is the first to launch its 5G network, with it landing in the UK on May 30, 2019 - beating the rest of the pack to the punch, as it did with 4G.

EE 5G locations

You'll initially be able to get EE 5G in six cities in the UK, with London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester getting switched on come May 30, but the network has committed to rolling out 5G to 10 more cities before the end of the year.

EE customers can expect 5G to hit the following areas in 2019: Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

EE 5G devices

EE has four 5G smartphones for you to choose from. The cheapest is the Oppo Reno 5G, the priciest are the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and LG V50 ThinQ 5G, while the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G sits in the middle of the group.

Previously, EE confirmed that it would stock the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G as well, however it has since been temporarily pulled from the line-up due to the Huawei ban.

EE 5G cost

So how much is EE asking for the first taste of 5G in the UK?

5G on Vodafone

Vodafone 5G launch date: July 3, 2019

July 3, 2019 Vodafone 5G launch cities: 7 (19 by end of year)

7 (19 by end of year) Vodafone 5G launch devices: 2

Vodafone 5G launch date

Vodafone will launch its 5G network in the UK on July 3, 2019.

Vodafone 5G locations

Vodafone 5G will go live in seven locations on launch day, with London, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff and Bristol getting the next generation of mobile network.

It's not done there though, as Vodafone has also promised to bring 5G to a further 12 locations before the year is out. The lucky locations are: Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton.

Vodafone 5G devices

So far, Vodafone has confirmed it will range two 5G smartphones, with the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G available now and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G landing soon on the network.

Vodafone 5G cost

So how much is Vodafone asking for its 5G services?

5G on O2

O2 5G launch date: 2019

2019 O2 5G launch cities: 4

4 O2 5G launch devices: 1

O2 5G launch date

All O2 has confirmed so far is that it will launch its 5G network in 2019.

O2 5G locations

While we wait for an O2 5G release date, we do know where the carrier's 5G network will land first, with four cities lined up. Those places are the four capitals of the UK; London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

O2 5G devices

We know O2 will offer the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, but it's not clear whether it'll be on offer when its new network go lives. We'll update this page as soon as we know more.

Previously, O2 also confirmed that it would stock the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, however with the recent Huawei ban this may change.

O2 5G cost

With no firm 5G launch date or device confirmation, we'll have to wait and see what prices the network will set. We'll update this page as soon as we know more.

5G on Three UK

Three 5G launch date: 2019

2019 Three 5G launch cities: 1

1 Three 5G launch devices: ??

Three UK 5G launch date

All Three has confirmed so far is that it will launch its 5G network in 2019.

Three UK 5G locations

Just one city has been confirmed for Three's 5G rollout in 2019 so far, London.

Three UK 5G devices

Three is another network who has said previously it will sell the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, but with the recent Huawei ban this may change.

A Three spokesperson told TechRadar: "We are currently considering what all the implications are. We will evaluate what impact this has on the customer, both short and long term, and act accordingly."

We'll update this page as soon as we know more.

Three UK 5G cost

With no firm 5G launch date or device confirmation, we'll have to wait and see what prices Three will set. We'll update this page as soon as we know more.