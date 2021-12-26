46 of the best Boxing Day deals 2021

Hundreds of Boxing Day deals have gone live across the UK this morning, with discounts on everything from TVs and toys to cordless vacuums, power tools, fashion and fitness.

We've rounded up the very best Boxing Day deals here - and if you'd prefer to browse the retailers for a bargain yourself, you'll also find our pick of the best Boxing Day sales, too.

The best Boxing Day deals in 2021

1. Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 1. Fire TV Stick Lite: £29.99 £14.99 at Amazon

Save £15 – This basic Fire TV Stick drops the functionality to control your TV with the included remote, which isn't a terrible loss in the grand scheme of things when you're paying just £15. You still get access to all the same streaming apps in HD, plus the option to use the voice remote to bark orders at Alexa.

2. Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Infinissima coffee machine: £99.99 2. Dolce Gusto by De'Longhi Infinissima coffee machine: £99.99 £34 at Currys

Save £65.99 - This futuristic-looking coffee machine is 66%-off making it a super-cheap option for a coffee lover on a budget - and with a range of over 50 different pods to choose from you're sure to find the perfect drink to suit your tastes.

3. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker: 100 free pods at John Lewis 3. Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Maker: 100 free pods at John Lewis

The Nespresso Vertu Next is a top-quality coffee machine - we rate it as the best coffee machine for single-serve pods - and right now you can get 100 free capsules when you buy one at John Lewis (you can also get another 100 through a deal on a Nespresso coffee subscription). The Nespresso Vertuo Next can create five different-sized drinks, and is a great choice for anyone who wants an effortless way to make their morning brew.

4. Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush: £279.99 4. Oral-B Genius Electric Toothbrush: £279.99 £69.99 at Amazon

Save £210 - This toothbrush is 75%-off - back to its lowest ever price - and is sure to help improve your oral hygiene with five different cleaning modes to choose from and smart position tracking so you know which areas of your mouth need a bit more love.

£150 5. Kärcher K 2 pressure washer: £150 £75.89 at Amazon

Save £74.11 - If you're after an affordable pressure washer then you might want to pick up the Kärcher K 2 while it's back down to its lowest ever price.

6. Acer Spin 311 Chromebook Laptop: £278.99 6. Acer Spin 311 Chromebook Laptop: £278.99 £199.99 at John Lewis

Save £79 - If you're after a cheap laptop then you won't find a better deal than this 2020 laptop that's under £200 - it's still one of the best Chromebooks available today and while it won't provide a blisteringly fast performance it will happily carry out regular tasks with relative ease.

7. Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £159.99 at John Lewis 7. Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: £159.99 at John Lewis

While these headphones have been usurped by the Sony WH-1000XM4s, they still offer amazing audio performance with outstanding noise cancellation - and thanks to this deal come at a fraction of the cost.

8. JVC 50-inch Fire TV Edition Smart 4K HD LED TV: £449.99 8. JVC 50-inch Fire TV Edition Smart 4K HD LED TV: £449.99 £319 at Currys

Save £130.99 - If you're after a budget TV that will deliver a satisfactory 4K image and comes with all of your favorite streaming apps built-in then look no further than this deal on a JVC Fire TV with Amazon Alexa controls.

9. LG C1 OLED 4K TV (55-inch): £1,299 9. LG C1 OLED 4K TV (55-inch): £1,299 £1,199 at John Lewis

Save £100 - This isn't the cheapest we've seen this outstanding OLED TV before, but it's still a great price if you're desperate to get a new TV today. If you're after an all-new home cinema setup then you can save an additional £350 on an LG SP8Y sound-bar and wireless subwoofer when they're purchased with this TV and you use code LG350 at checkout.

10. Emma Original: £499 10. Emma Original: £499 £249.50 at Emma

We think the Emma Original is the best mattress in the UK, and there's 50% off now in Emma’s Boxing Day sale. This takes the price of a double from £699 to just £349.50 - that's superb value for this high-quality and extremely comfortable memory foam mattress. There's also 50% off the Emma Premium Hybrid mattress (a great choice for anyone who overheats at night or prefers a little bounce). Both come with a 200-night, so you can make sure they're right for you. The sale ends on Dec 31.

11. Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349 11. Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £349 £179 at Currys

Save £170 - This massive saving on the Shark Anti Hair cordless vacuum is well worth looking at. Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners you can buy, and this is one of the more affordable cordless vacuums out there. It can can tackle dirt, dust, and hair, and at under £200 it's a bargain.

12. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum cleaner: £349 12. Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum cleaner: £349 £299 at John Lewis

Save £50 - The Dyson Cyclone V10 isn't the newest Dyson vacuum anymore (that's the V15), but we still rate it as one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners you can buy: now the price has dropped, it's extremely good value for money. We found it did a sterling job of sucking up fine dust and pet hair - and even larger debris such as cereal and cat litter - on carpets and hard floor. At under £300 it's a bargain, and you get a two-year guarantee from John Lewis too.

13. Roomba i7+: £799 13. Roomba i7+: £799 £599 at Amazon

Save £200 - The best robot vacuum for pet hair is back to its lowest ever price thanks to this deal - if you're after a vacuum that can masterfully clean up dust and pet fur then look no further.

14. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 15.6-inch laptop: £529 14. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 15.6-inch laptop: £529 £429 at Currys

Save £100 - This cheap laptop is now an even better price thanks to this deal from Currys. While it won't blow you away its Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage are sure to help you perform regular tasks quickly and with ease.

15. Sony Bravia X85J HDR LED TV 55-inch: £999 15. Sony Bravia X85J HDR LED TV 55-inch: £999 £779 at Currys

Save £220 - If you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X and don't want to fork out for one of the more expensive OLEDs to get the best gaming performance then this Sony Bravia is an excellent alternative. It comes with HDMI 2.1 ports to support 4K gaming at a lightning-fast 120 fps, HDR10 for improved lighting and all the Smart TV features you need to enjoy films and TV at the highest quality.

16. Nintendo Switch (Neon) | Ring Fit Adventure: £369.99 16. Nintendo Switch (Neon) | Ring Fit Adventure: £369.99 £309.99 at Amazon

Save £60 – This Nintendo Switch bundle was available last year and has now made its return at Amazon before the end of the year. It comes back at a reduced price of £309.99 - down £20 compared to 2020. This is in line with the permanent price cut given to the Nintendo Switch in the UK earlier this year and is an excellent value bundle if you're looking to get into Nintendo's exercise game Ring Fit Adventure.

Boxing Day deals: Apple devices

Airpods

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £189 at John Lewis

Save £52 – This popular AirPods Pro deal is just £4 more than the lowest-ever price we've seen (£185 over Black Friday). They come with significant improvements over the previous model, such as Active Noise Cancellation and a better design. Meanwhile, the MagSafe wireless charging case is included in the price to give you more than 24 hours of total battery life. Note, you can get this deal slightly cheaper at Amazon but not with immediate delivery.

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): £169 New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): £169 £159 at John Lewis

Save £10 - There's £10 off the all-new AirPods 3 at John Lewis right now - that's the same as the cheapest price over Black Friday. The latest Apple wireless earbuds come with the new Magsafe charger case, Spatial Audio support, a new contoured fit, and a 30-hour battery life. Note, you can technically get these for £2 cheaper at Amazon but immediate stock has all sold out.

Apple Airpods Max Apple AirPods Max: £549 £399 at Amazon

Save £150 - The Apple AirPods Max are simply one of the best pairs of over-ear headphones you can buy. Featuring excellent sound quality and great noise cancellation, the silver version is currently on sale with a huge £150 discount. There are also other colourways available at Amazon for around £449. Note, unfortunately immediate stock has all sold out on the silver colour but you can still reserve one at this price. Amazon's price is currently the cheapest so it's probably worth the wait.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 7: £369 at John Lewis Apple Watch Series 7: £369 at John Lewis

Even though there are no outright savings to be had on the Apple Watch 7 at John Lewis, we'd still recommend this retailer. Apple's latest Watch is unlikely to receive any meaningful discounts elsewhere, and John Lewis offers an excellent two-year guarantee, plus, the option to trade-in your old device for savings of up to £120. Put those together, and you get a lot of added value here.

Apple Watch Series 6 (Cellular, 44mm): £509 Apple Watch Series 6 (Cellular, 44mm): £509 £439 at Amazon

Save £87.80 - Amazon's still got a few Apple Watch 6's in stock, and there's almost a £90 discount on this cellular version. If you're going to be cutting the connection to your phone then it's a great option to consider. Although it's no longer the latest model, it's still very powerful and aside from a bigger screen and a few design tweaks, you're not missing much by choosing it over the newer (and more expensive) Series 7.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): £299 £249 at Currys

Save £50 - If you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find all Apple Watch SE colours on sale in today's early Boxing Day Apple Watch sales at Currys. This one's a match for the lowest price we've seen on the SE, so it's a great option if you're looking for a modern Apple Watch that can tick all the boxes but still come in at a reasonable cost.

iPads

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021, 64GB): £319 at Amazon Apple iPad 10.2 (2021, 64GB): £319 at Amazon

Now that stock of the last generation iPad has dried up at all major stores, your best option is to go for the brand new iPad 10.2. Last year's model had only been discounted to £299, so spending an extra £20 to get the brand new seems well worth it anyway - but you will have to wait until next year for delivery.

Apple iPad mini 6 (2021): £479 Apple iPad mini 6 (2021): £479 £459 at Amazon

Save £20 – A tiny £20 saving is available on the new iPad mini at Amazon. Sure, it's not one of the most thrilling iPad deals we've ever seen but we'll take any discount at this stage as the new model has been available for just a couple of months. Place your order now and it will be delivered once stock is available. Note, if you want your tablet quickly, you can opt to get it at Currys at full price.

Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 Apple iPad Air 4 (64GB): £579 £549 at Currys

Save £30 - Both Currys and Amazon are offering the Apple iPad Air 4 with a nice little Boxing Day price cut today, although only Currys has stock for immediate delivery. While not the lowest price we've seen (£50 off is the record) this one's still a good iPad deal in our books since demand is still very, very high. Get this tablet if you like the idea of a nice mix of power, size, and price.

iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): £749 iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (128GB): £749 £727.97 at Amazon

Save £21.03 – A small saving of just over £20 is currently available on the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon. Savings on the latest model are exceedingly rare, and we've seen this deal come and go... Delivery isn't slated until January/February though so be aware of that. This particular spec is out of stock at Currys for the same price, so we recommend simply putting your order in and being patient.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): £999 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): £999 £962 at Amazon

Save £37 - Amazon had a solid £100 saving on the larger iPad Pro model just last week. That offer is now gone, sadly, but you can still save almost £40. It doesn't exactly make the iPad cheap, but it's the only discount should you be after this model. It's a significant, too, considering this Pro model rarely drops below the recommended price of £999. You could wait off until the new year to see if the old saving returns.

MacBooks

MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): £999 MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): £999 £889 at Amazon

Save £100 - After a fall to an all-time low of £849 earlier in the year at Amazon, we haven't seen any MacBook Air deals this cheap ever since. Right now, though, you can now pick up this model for £889. It's not as strong an offer, but still over £100 lower than the recommended price. We can't be sure just how long the discount will last so be sure to make the most of it while you can.

Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020, M1): £1,299 Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2020, M1): £1,299 £1,159 at Amazon

Save £140 - You can score yourself a significant discount on the M1 MacBook Pro 13 at Amazon. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and the new Apple M1 chip, the Apple MacBook 13 offers a significant performance boost over the older version. We have seen the price down to £1,129 before, but this remains a decent discount.

Boxing Day deals: TVs

32-49 inch TVs

JVC 40-inch Smart Full HD Android TV: £319.99 JVC 40-inch Smart Full HD Android TV: £319.99 £249.99 at Currys

Save £70 - If you're looking for a 40-inch budget set, this JVC HD TV is a fantastic option, and it's on sale for just £249.99 - £50 less than last week's price. The HD TV comes with smart capabilities and the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Hisense 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £399 Hisense 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £399 £279 at Amazon

Save £120 - Simply one of the cheapest 43-inch 4K TVs you can buy today with a massive £120 saving. Hisense is a budget manufacturer but still produce good quality sets that are perfectly fine for general use. This Amazon exclusive version also has Alexa support built-in, which can be used to control the TV with your voice and get to the apps or programs you want to watch with ease

Samsung AU9007 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £549 Samsung AU9007 43-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £549 £399 at Currys

Price drop - If you're looking for a smaller set, Currys has this feature-rich 43-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for £399 - a £50 price drop from last week. The 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £999.99 LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): £999.99 £799 at Currys

Price drop – This entry-level OLED TV is one of the cheapest ways to get a good OLED screen in your home, and today's price is a whole £100 cheaper than the usual sales discount. With 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio. You're getting plenty of good specs, even if the processor is a bit less powerful than that used in the C1. 55-inch: £999 £899 | 65-inch £1,499 £1,249

50-59 inch TVs

Hisense 55-inch R55A Roku 4K TV: £499 Hisense 55-inch R55A Roku 4K TV: £499 £399 at Currys

Save £100 - You can snag a £100 discount on this 55-inch Hisense TV which brings the price down to a new record-low. As far as budget 4K TVs go, Hisense still manages to create affordable sets without compromising too far on picture and audio quality – as we found in our review. It's definitely not going to compete with the high-end OLED and QLED TVs, but it'll offer a satisfactory viewing experience when streaming films, watching TV shows, and more.

Samsung TU7020 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: £549 Samsung TU7020 50-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV: £549 £388 at Very

Price drop - This stunning Samsung 50-inch 4K TV is on sale for £388 at Very - a whopping £70 less than last week's already slashed price. This is the best discount you'll find for the 4K set that delivers bright, bold colors thanks to the powerful Dynamic Crystal technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 55-inch HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: £699 Samsung 55-inch HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: £699 £449 at John Lewis

Save £150 - An incredible deal - John Lewis has this stunning Samsung 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of £449. You're getting a 4K Crystal processor and PurColour technology that delivers a brilliant picture with life-life images, plus the 55-inch set includes smart capabilities for seamless streaming.

TCL C72 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV: £799 TCL C72 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV: £799 £603 at Amazon

Price drop – This TCL QLED has just received a fresh £50 price cut to its already discounted price. The main advantage of choosing a QLED screen is that they offer wider viewing angles and superior brightness, so if your TV is going into a big room that receives a lot of light you will be able to get a much clearer picture. TCL has established itself as a low-cost alternative to the likes of Samsung and LG while still producing some well-made sets, so this is a more affordable way to pick up a QLED screen on a lower budget.

Samsung 50-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K TV: £849 Samsung 50-inch Q60A Series QLED 4K TV: £849 £579 at AO.com

Save £270 - Here's an absolutely amazing price on the Samsung Q60A series QLED TV, courtesy of the AO.com Boxing Day sale. This is the cheapest price yet on Samsung's excellent entry-level QLED - a display that has Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K for great upscaling and superb brightness. For casual viewing, it's a stellar choice - although gamers who want 120Hz at 4K will want to go for either the Q70A or Q80A.

60-85 inch TVs

JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 JVC Fire TV Edition 65-inch 4K TV: £599 £449 at Currys

Price drop - Though there are less expensive options available, the JVC Fire TV is a good value for money as it comes with a number of premium features that the cheaper sets lack. As well as a solid 4K image quality, you also get HDR and Dolby Vision support that you'll appreciate when watching films and TV. The Alexa voice remote is a handy final touch so you can control the TV and other compatible devices with just a few words. Note, we usually recommend Amazon for this one but it's all sold out and today's prices at Currys are actually the cheapest ever across the range.

65-inch Samsung TU7020 4K Smart TV: £629 65-inch Samsung TU7020 4K Smart TV: £629 £529 at Currys

Save £100 – Curry's now has this stunning 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for £529 right now - a while £50 cheaper than the usual discount price. The Samsung set sits squarely between the more expensive LG OLED and budget TCL, and for those after a larger screen with a bit more money to spend, you'll appreciate the Crystal UHD display and HDR10+ support.

Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £1,099 Samsung 65-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: £1,099 £749 at Currys

Save £350 - Currys has this feature-rich Samsung 65-inch 4K TV on sale for £749 - £50 cheaper than the usual discount price and a whopping £150 cheaper than last week. The 4K Ultra HD TV delivers a stunning picture thanks to the dynamic crystal colour technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Samsung 65-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: £1299 Samsung 65-inch Q70A Series QLED 4K Smart TV: £1299 £1,099 at Currys

Save £200 - We'd recommend the Q70A Series as a great middle-ground between the cheaper TCL and Samsung Q60A series QLEDs and the really pricey Samsung stuff. In particular, the beefy 4K processor and HDMI 2.1 ports in the Q70A make it pretty much the perfect TV to pair up with a PS5 or Xbox Series One since 120Hz at 4K is supported. It's also really, really bright - fantastic for capturing all the detail needed on those games. Note, this one was just £100 off last week so today's price drop is absolutely fantastic.

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £2499 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV: £2499 £1,699 at Currys

Save £700 – Here's the best price we've seen on the 65-inch LG C1 OLED ever. Most other TVs of this size and similar capabilities are at least £2000, so that shows just how much you're saving here. This premium set features high in our list of best TVs you can buy, especially for those looking to experience 4K gaming at 120Hz on the PS5 or Xbox Series X. Note, today's price is a whole £100 cheaper than last week - which was already the record at this size!

Boxing Day deals: laptops

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook Flip C214MA: £329.99 Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook Flip C214MA: £329.99 £149 at Amazon

Save £191 – This is a terrific bargain price for a 2-in-1 laptop from Amazon. These are rarely found below the £200 mark so this drop to £150 is even better than normal. Definitely don't miss your chance to get a flexible machine for more than 50% off. There's 4GB RAM and 32GB storage that will be fine for basic tasks and is a reasonable specification for a basic budget laptop.

Asus E510MA VivoBook: £279 Asus E510MA VivoBook: £279 £209 at Amazon

Save £70 – This Asus VivoBook sports a large 15.6-inch screen and is the most affordable option if you want to avoid the smaller 11-inch and 14-inch devices. Aside from that, you can expect a cheap laptop with a similar performance to our options under £200, so this is best suited to everyday browsing and some light work.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go: £399 Samsung Galaxy Book Go: £399 £319 at Amazon

Save £80 – The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is normally more expensive than similar laptops in its price range but is now much more affordable with this deal. As well as a £50 discount right now, you can save another £30 by applying the voucher on the store page. At £319, it's a great price for a laptop that has an impressive 18-hour battery life. With a spec that features 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD, you're also getting a well-performing machine for your money that will handle everyday jobs, work and media streaming.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000: £468.99 Dell Inspiron 15 3000: £468.99 £418.99 at Dell

Save £50 – Prices have shot up a little at Dell since the end of Black Friday but this is still a good deal on the Inspiron 15 3000. What really seals the deal is the inclusion of both 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD - two top components to get the best performance out of your device. Add to that a capable AMD Ryzen 3 processor and you'll find it makes more involving jobs and multitasking a lot smoother.

Asus VivoBook 15: £699.97 Asus VivoBook 15: £699.97 £599.97 at Box

Save £100 – You can pick up this powerful Asus VivoBook from Box. This laptop comes with a huge 16GB of RAM that gives it a considerable performance boost over other devices at a similar price. There's also a clear and detailed IPS display, speedy i5 processor and large 512GB SSD for fast access to files and applications. This is the laptop to go for if you want to use it for more advanced photo and video editing or more involving tasks.