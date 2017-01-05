How to get on top of your finances for the New Year using the online Money Dashboard service

Deep down, we all know we should be keeping a better eye on our incomings and outgoings. However, you keep putting it off because of the amount of time it takes – especially if you have a few bank, building society and savings accounts.

Thankfully there's a great website called Money Dashboard that makes managing your finances and balancing budgets a piece of cake. You can add your current, savings and credit card accounts and view them all with a quick glance.

Easy to understand graphs track where your money goes each month, and it can even help you predict your future spending, as well as set goals and budgets to keep you out of the red.

If you're concerned about security, don't worry – Money Dashboard uses the same security measures as banks, so your details are completely safe. You can't use it to move money either, which adds another layer of protection.