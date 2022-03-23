GTA 5 Social Club: everything you need to know

If you are playing GTA 5 regularly, the GTA 5 Social Club is something you're going to want to check out. The service, hosted by Rockstar Games, has several supplemental features that will make your stay in Los Santos better.

GTA 5 has a great way of sticking with you hours after you've put it down. Be it in the satisfying gunplay, intricate story, or memorable characters, it's an experience that lingers after you've walked away. The GTA V Social Club is just one more way it manages to do this.

The companion service is something you should absolutely consider using if you're playing. However, what is it and is it worth it? Here's what you should know about the GTA 5 Social Club.

GTA 5 Social Club

What is the GTA 5 Social Club?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Essentially, the GTA 5 Social Club is somewhere between a stat tracker and a Rockstar exclusive social media site. It's accessible on your phone or desktop and lets you get updated with everything that's new. In it, you can track events coming to the game, look at your own stats, and even check your own achievements.

Once you log in, you'll find new updates on the homepage but you can also connect with the rest of the Rockstar community by navigating to the 'Photos' or 'Videos' tab. This will show a bunch of user-made content, which you can react to from your own account.

The 'Jobs' tab is filled with user-created maps and modes, giving you information such as the like to dislike ratio, the number of times it's been played, as well as user comments. If you want to filter out modes the community doesn't like, this is a good way of doing so.

After you've finished playing, it'll update with what you've done - even showing all the trophies you've unlocked so far.

How can you benefit from GTA 5 Social Club?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are a handful of great ways to use the Social Club to your advantage. As well as being able to connect with new people through its social features, you can create or join a GTA Online crew. This gives a bonus to money and RP earned in missions - a really useful perk.

Additionally, you'll want to check the 'Events' tab regularly, as it'll reveal new in-game challenges and rewards. Not only will they show you everything you need to do but they give you start and finish dates - meaning you can plan around them.

Though none of this will make you immediately overpowered, these are small benefits that add up. The GTA 5 Social Club is a great way of keeping your ear to the ground for new events and challenges. If you really want to get involved in the online aspect of GTA 5 in particular, you should really consider using the service.