This Nespresso coffee maker just got a massive 65% price cut

Amazon has slashed a massive 65% off the price of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine , reducing it from £200.00 to just £70.00 . This is just £1 more expensive than the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the coffee maker. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best coffee maker deals in your region.)

The best coffee makers enable you to create barista-level hot drinks at home, but with far less mess than using one of the best espresso machines . However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good coffee machine deal is always welcome.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus is made by Magimix and takes the larger Nespresso Vertuo capsules, which have a barcode on the side. The coffee maker reads the barcode and adjusts the brewing parameters such as duration and volume to ensure a consistent coffee every time.

Nespresso Magimix Vertuo Plus: £199.9 9 £70.00 at Amazon

Save £130 – Amazon has knocked 65% off the cost of this Nespresso coffee machine, which comes in black and can brew five different sizes of drink. The coffee machine did drop to just £69 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday , but at just £1 more expensive, this deal offers outstanding value. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this coffee maker deal.

Nespresso Magimix Vertuo Plus: £199.99 £93.49 at Amazon

Save £105 - If you prefer your appliances in a colour other than black, the silver version of the Nespresso Vertuo Plus has also been discounted, although not as heavily as the black model. There’s a 53% saving, which makes this coffee machine £25 more expensive than the lowest price it’s ever dropped to, which was during August last year.

Nespresso says the Vertuo Plus spins capsules at up to 4,000 rotations per minute during the brewing process to ensure the ground coffee is evenly blended with water. During our tests, we were impressed at the rich, smooth espresso the Nespresso Vertuo Plus created. Although, with a 1.1 litre water tank, those that prefer the largest size of coffee will find they are regularly having to top it up.

