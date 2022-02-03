These Philips Hue bulbs will light up your smart home, and are now at their lowest price ever

Amazon has slashed 38% off the price of the Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulbs twin pack, reducing it from £54.99 to just £33.99 , which is the best price we’ve ever seen. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart light deals in your region.)

The best smart lights enable you to create the perfect ambiance in your home without leaving the sofa, letting you adjust the brightness and colour of your lights from your smartphone. However, as you’ll need several bulbs to make all of the lighting in your home smart, this can be a costly undertaking, so a good deal is always welcome.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulbs replace your existing light bulbs and connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth. They offer 1,100 lumens of brightness, which is equivalent to the light given off by a 75W incandescent bulb.

Today's best Philips Hue smart light deals in the UK

Philips Hue White Ambiance smart light twin pack: £54.99 £33.99 at Amazon

Save £21 – Amazon has knocked 38% off the price of this twin pack of Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs, which come with a bayonet fitting. This is a new record-low for the smart lights, beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, we don’t know how long the discount will last, so you’ll want to move fast to be sure of snapping up this smart light deal.

Philips Hue White Ambiance smart light twin pack: £54.99 £44.10 at Amazon

Save £10.89 – You can also nab a smaller discount of the version of these smart light bulbs with a screw fitting. The bulbs can be adjusted to glow in shades from cool white, which creates a fresh, bright, daylight glow, to warm white – a similar shade to when the sun is setting, which creates a warm cosy atmosphere.

Philips Hue Colour and White Ambiance smart light twin pack: £89.99 £62.99 at Amazon

Save £31.50 – Alternatively, if you’d prefer to pick from 16 million shades that the bulb can illuminate rather than just white, you’ll need these Colour and White Ambiance bulbs. They come with a bayonet fitting and have been discounted by 30%, which brings them down to the lowest price we’ve seen, but, we don’t know how long the offer will last.

As we've already mentioned, the bulbs use Bluetooth to connect to your smartphone, so you won’t be able to control them when you’re not at home unless you purchase the optional Philips Hue Bridge, which connects to your router.

The bulbs are compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart speakers and displays, so you can also use your voice to control them, although you will need a Philips Hue bridge if you have a first-generation Amazon Echo or Amazon Echo Dot.

