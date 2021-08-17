The best Xiaomi Mi 11 deals in August 2021

The Xiaomi Mi 11 offers one of the best premium phones with a top-quality 6.81-inch display, outstanding camera features, and a super-fast powerful processor which makes it one of the best gaming phones on the market. Here on this page, you’ll find the best Xiaomi Mi 11 deals to help you save some money on this device.

It goes without saying that the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a pricey phone, so you’ll likely be wondering if it’s worth the large price tag? If you’re looking for a standout device with a top-range spec, you’ll be pleased to hear that the Xiaomi Mi 11 has many upgraded features in comparison to its predecessor, the Mi 10.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 holds a Snapdragon 888 chipset which you'll find in other Android devices, however, the Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts exceptional processing speeds, coming out top when tested against iPhone 11 Pro Max and OnePlus 8.

With a fast processor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a great choice for those looking for a gaming phone. With a large 6.8-inch display, a high resolution and refresh rates, the Mi 11 boasts a sharper display and all-around great performance which makes it a great device for streaming entertainment.

Best of all, the Xiaomi Mi 11 features upgraded camera features, with 4 different cameras lens including the main 108MP snapper, a 20MP selfie snapper, an ultra-wide lens, and the new 5MP telemacro snapper, which is great for any close-up shots. Even better, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a range of video-shooting modes, and the powerful processor allows you to shoot 8k video quality.

If you’re looking for a slightly cheaper device and aren’t interested in an upgrade, then you might want to consider some of the other mid-range and budget Xiaomi devices including the Xiaomi Mi 10T and Poco F3. However, keep on reading to find all the best Xiaomi Mi 11 deals available today to decide whether you want to upgrade to this premium device.

Xiaomi Mi 11 in brief review The latest in Xiaomi's Mi range. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.81 inches | Resolution: 1440 x 3200 | Rear camera: 108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP | Front camera: 20 MP | Weight: 196g | OS: Android 11, MIUI 12.5 | RAM: 8GB + 8GB + 12GB | Storage: 128GB / 256GB | Battery: 4600 mAh | Weight: 196g Reasons to Buy Great photography features Fast performance Slick design Reasons to Avoid No telephoto camera Battery life is lacking

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the latest model in the range and is a great contender against the popular Samsung phones. The stunning AMOLED 6.8-inch display is bigger than previous models, and with HDR10+ support you’ll find colours are particularly vibrant making it a punchy, sharp display.

Fast performance is one of the best attributes we’ve seen when reviewing this model as the phone boasts excellent speeds, thanks to the Snapdragon 888 chipset. If you’re a mobile gamer the Xiaomi Mi 11 is a great choice as the fast speeds, high touch input rate, and quality display make for a great gaming experience.

If you’re looking for some top-notch camera and video features, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a lot to offer. The device boasts new, improved loudspeakers, advanced videography features, and the new, 5MP telemacro snapper which is definitely a standout feature on this phone. With 4 different camera lenses, you can expect to take some high-quality photos on this device. Unfortunately, Xiaomi saves the telephoto (zoom cameras) for the ‘Pro’ range, so this device just misses out on an optical zoom lens.

While the Xiaomi Mi 11 is packed with great features, we found the battery life isn’t quite up to scratch and doesn’t tend to last the whole day, especially when these features are on and being used.

If you’re looking for a premium device with a super-fast processor and all-around great spec, the Xiaomi Mi 11 deals are worth checking out.

Read TechRadar's full Xiaomi Mi 11 review here.

Xiaomi Mi 11 SIM-free prices

You'll find the Xiaomi Mi 11 on sale for either £749 (128GB storage) or £799 (256GB storage). While it's a fairly pricey device, you'll be getting some top-spec features that we haven't yet seen of previous Xiaomi Mi models.