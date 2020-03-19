Save £70 and grab Borderlands 3 in this great PS4 Pro deal from Currys

When it comes to PS4 Pro deals, Currys PC world is certainly not disappointing us with this excellent deal on a Playstation 4 Pro with Borderlands 3 for just £299. This one's an absolute bargain as stand-alone PS4 Pros (with no games) at Currys and many other retailers are currently going for £349 this week. That means that not only are you getting a free Borderlands 3, but you're also saving yourself a massive £70! There's no telling how long this PS4 Pro deal will stay in stock, so we recommend jumping on it quick if you're looking for something to keep the kids entertained at home.

The PS4 Pro is Sony's top of the line games console, capable of playing the latest and greatest games at 4K resolutions and 60 frames per second - it's an amazing companion to any 4K or high-definition TV home setup. As the mid-generational refresh of the original PS4, It's currently the definitive way to experience exclusive PS4 only titles such as God of War and Bloodbourne - all of which will look at their best with this machine.



The best PS4 Pro deal in the UK this week

Playstation 4 Pro Black & Borderlands 3 | £299 at Currys

Save £70 on this great bundle over at Currys this week. Sony's top of the line 1TB games console bundled with one of 2019's hottest games equals a recipe for a lot of fun this weekend. There's no saying how long this deal will last, so pick it up right now if you want a bargain.

Borderlands 3, the included game, is one of 2019's most hotly anticipated games from veteran developer Gearbox Software. Its gameplay can only be described as a bombastic mix of shooter, looter, and slapstick comedy, all neatly packed into a completely original and pleasing cartoon aesthetic. Think of it as a Mad-Max come Loony Toon's mashup of a first-person shooter and role-playing game, very unique and definitely worth checking out.

With the PS5 just announced and expected to retail for £449 at launch, this is your best bet if you want to play those latest games at stunning 4k resolutions but don't want to break the bank. Furthermore, if you pick yourself up this PS4 Pro deal from Currys this week, you won't have to wait until June to get your game on.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see some great deals from your local retailers.

