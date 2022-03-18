Save almost 40% on this Proscenic air fryer for the next 48 hours only

Amazon has slashed 38% off the price of the Proscenic T22 air fryer, reducing it from £129.00 to just £79.99 for the next 48 hours. This is just 99p more expensive than the best price we’ve seen for this kitchen gadget that can also bake, roast and grill. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

The best air fryers enable you to indulge in healthier versions of your favourite treats such as fries and chicken wings, as they use hot air to crisp foods rather than requiring the level of oil that deep frying does. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

The Proscenic T22 offers 11 presets to cook fries, chicken, steak, shrimp, fish, onion rings, pizza, bacon, cake, toast, and vegetables. However, you can also tweak the temperature and duration so food is cooked exactly to your liking. The air fryer has a 5 litre capacity - which is slightly smaller than the previous model - the Proscenic T21 - but can still hold enough food for up to four servings.

Today's best air fryer deal in the UK

Proscenic T22 air fryer: £129.00 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £49 - Amazon has knocked 38% off the price of this air fryer, which Proscenic claims uses 90% less oil than deep frying. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for the air fryer - it has previously dropped to £79.00 earlier in 2022 - at less than £1 more expensive it’s still excellent value and worth snapping up, if you don’t want to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, which is when we see the biggest discounts on air fryers.

On test, we found the Proscenic T22 did a good job of evenly browning a range of foods, and preparing home made fries. However, when it came to frozen fries, the air fryer did require some experimentation to ensure our chips were crisp, evenly browned and cooked through.

The air fryer has a built-in reminder to shake the basket’s contents part way through cooking, to ensure every inch of the surface can be reached by the hot air. It also comes with W-Fi connectivity, so it can be controlled by a smartphone app or Alexa.

