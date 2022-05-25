PlayStation Days of Play sale is now live - here are all the best deals

This year's Days of Play sale is now live. Some huge deals on PlayStation games, accessories and more for PS5 and PS4 are available across various retailers and the official PlayStation Store. As before, it looks like another big one.

Sony shared the news of the sale yesterday, alongside a number of key offers, on the PlayStation Blog. We've taken all of that information and also completed our own search of all the major retailers to bring you the very best deals available in the sale. We'll continue to add to this page throughout the day and until the Days of Play sale ends on June 8 so you don't miss out on a bargain.

Right now, it looks like the Days of Play sale is a fantastic opportunity to pick up a new DualSense controller. We've seen that all colors - that's White, Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Nova Pink and Galactic Purple - are currently discounted by up to 20% for the duration of the sale in both the US and UK. Check that offer out below, as well as all the other top deals we've spotted, including $100/£100 of PS VR bundles and bargain PS5/PS4 games.

Days of Play sale: US deals

Games

(opens in new tab) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – This is the cheapest price yet for the PlayStation 5 exclusive. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a fantastic showcase for the console's latest tech, with an explosive dimension-hopping adventure full of inventiveness and charm.

(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 – This is a fantastic price for two top PlayStation exclusives - and is the cheapest we've seen since the collection launched. It features PS5-exclusive enhancements for both A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy that take full advantage of the new console. You get haptic feedback through the DualSense controller, significantly quicker load times and a new Performance+ mode that allows you to play at up to 120fps in 1080p resolution.

(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure: $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 – With this 50% discount, the under-rated PlayStation exclusive is back down to its lowest ever price in the Days of Play sale. Strangely, the offer is only available on PS5 at Amazon, but you can also get the PS4 version for the same price at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) PlayStation VR Iron Man bundle: $349.99 $249.99 at GameStop (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – It's been difficult to find the PSVR for a long while as stock for the virtual reality headset had completely dried up. It's back now, though, as part of the Days of Play sale with a whopping $100 off this Iron Man bundle. It's a good price for those on PS4 or who are desperate to try it, but those with a PS5 might want to hold off as an upgraded PSVR 2 is coming soon.

Accessories

(opens in new tab) DualSense Wireless Controller: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 – There's a $10 discount on all PS5 DualSense controllers at Amazon tha brings the accessory down to its cheapest price yet. This even includes the most recent Galactic Purple and Nova Pink versions, so now's a great time to save on a spruced up second controller for your console

(opens in new tab) PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 – Sony's official Pulse 3D Wireless Headset gets its first proper discount in the Days of Play sale. A whole $10 off isn't a huge saving, but it's the only reduction we've seen and brings the high-end accessory down to its lowest price since launch. Good if you want to try the advanced 3D audio features on supported PS5 games.

Days of Play sale: UK deals

Games

(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5): £42.99 £23.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £19 – This collection of the two most recent games in the rip-roaring Uncharted series is now down to its lowest ever price. PS5 enhancements for A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy include haptic feedback through the DualSense controller, faster load times and the option to play at up to 120fps in 1080p resolution using the new Performance+ mode.

(opens in new tab) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4): £69.99 £14.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

Save £55 – Here's a massive price cut on Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut at Game. The open-world samurai adventure game has never been as cheap as this before. You can also pay a small £10 fee to upgrade to the PS5 version, too.

(opens in new tab) The Last of Us: Part 2 (PS4): £29.99 £9.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

Save £20 – Naughty Dog's bleak and uncompromising post-apocalyptic adventure sequel is one of the must-play PlayStation exclusives. If you haven't got around to it yet, £10 is a terrific price and the lowest we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4): £59.99 £32.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

Save £27 – This is a decent price for the charming PlayStation exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure. We've seen both the PS5 and PS4 version for slightly under £30 in the past, but this isn't far off that record low.

Accessories

(opens in new tab) PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station: £24.99 £19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £6 – A small but welcome discount on the DualSense Charging Station is available at Amazon. This brings the extremely useful PS5 accessory down to its lowest price yet. With it, you can ensure that your controllers are always kept fully charged between sessions without the need of connecting a USB cable every time you need to top up the battery.

A glaring omission right now is a deal on a PS Plus membership. This has always been a regular feature of the previous Days of Play sales, so we're surprised one isn't available this time. Why might that be? Well, the only reason we can think of is that the new PS Plus tiers are set to launch next month and that may have altered Sony's approach to PlayStation Plus deals in this sale.

If one does appear, though, we'll be ready to update this page with further deals in the Days of Play sale as soon as they pop up. Of course, we'll let you know if there's a surprise PS5 restock, too. So, bookmark this page and check in regularly if you're after some cheap PS5 games, discounted accessories or a range of other PS5 deals. It's convenient timing from Sony, too, what with this year's Memorial Day sales now in full swing.