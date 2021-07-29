The best Oppo Find X3 Pro deals in July 2021

Oppo Find X3 Pro deals offer the brand’s most powerful Android device yet. With some seriously impressive features, it is no shock that this premium device comes at a premium price. This page will give you the best contract and SIM-free deals so that you can save a bit of money.

We can’t avoid it, this handset comes with a big price tag, but does it give you the best bang for your buck? If you’re in need of a top spec phone or the price simply isn’t an issue for you, the Find X3 Pro has many features that make it worth the money. Although some have said the latest handset is a downgrade from predecessor Find X2 Pro, this is only because it comes in blue and black rather than the faux leather or ceramic finishes of the earlier version.

What are you getting for that high-end price tag? With the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is one of the best processors for Android phones, you can expect fast performance speeds and battery optimization. Something you’ll need with an impressive 6.7 inch AMOLED, QHD+ display, which guarantees great colour and contrast on your screen.

You may think this big screen with fancy features will drain your battery - but no - unlike many other smartphones, the Find X3 Pro battery lasts all day. Another bonus? If the handset does die, it takes just 40 minutes to fully charge - that's 2 hours faster than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The 4 rear camera lenses offer an ultra-wide and microlens so you can capture those wide and super-up-close photos. One downside, however, there is no periscope lens for those long distance shots.

If the price tag is putting you off, the low end version - the Find X3 Lite - and the mid range version- the Find X3 Neo - may be better for you. Or keep reading for our top picks of Oppo Find X3 Pro deals, comparing the best SIM-free prices and top contracts.

Looking for something a bit cheaper? Check out the best mobile phone deals you can buy today

See the best that the competition has to offer with Samsung phone deals and iPhone deals

Compare phone contract with no upfront costs to save money at the start

(Image credit: Apple)

Oppo Find X3 Pro in brief review The latest in Oppo's Find range. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.7-inches | Resolution: 1140 x 3216 | Rear camera: 50 MP + 50 MP + 13 MP + 3 MP | Front camera: 32 MP | Weight: 193g | OS: Android 11 ColorOS 11.2 | RAM: 12 GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4500 mAh | Weight: 164g Reasons to Buy Breath-taking display 4 lens camera Long lasting battery with fast charging Reasons to Avoid Big price tag No periscope lens

The Oppo Find X3 Pro offers 4 rear camera lenses and 1 selfie lens, with the main and ultra-wide lens using a bespoke Sony sensor. This increases the camera’s ability to see light and colour, resulting in better photos. Unfortunately, there is no periscope lens on this phone so those long distance shots may not be quite top quality.

It comes with a Full-Path Colour Management system to ensure that videos and photos are not compressed or tweaked before they get to the display. So you can view all of your photos in the highest quality colours on the breath taking 1 billion colour, LTPO AMOLED, 6.7 inch display. You can also customise the look of the display with the ColorOS Android overlay, which gives you the most freedom of all the smartphone brands.

The powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset gives you fast performance speed and battery optimization. Resulting in a battery that lasts all day and can be fully charged within 40 minutes. Along with the long lasting battery life, IP68 protection makes the handset dustproof and waterproof, so you can take it pretty much anywhere. Other than the lack of a periscope lens, this phone offers you everything you could need, albeit it at a premium price.

Read TechRadar's full Oppo Find X3 Pro review.

Oppo Find X3 Pro SIM-free prices

Currently the Oppo Find X3 Pro will set you back £1099.99 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Tipping over the £1k mark does sound daunting, but at only £100 more expensive than the iPhone 12 Pro, it isn’t that much more of a hit to the wallet than the more familiar brands.

Considering all of the bespoke and top spec features this phone has to offer, a £1099.99 price tag isn’t completely unreasonable and matches the launch price of predecessor, the Find X2 Pro.