Now's the time to try Game Pass for PC if you haven't yet - here's why

We've long said that Microsoft's gaming subscription service offers incredible value for money, but it's just got even better with a new Game Pass deal for new subscribers that slashes the cost of your first month's membership on PC to just $1/£1.

If you've been thinking about trying it out for a while but that usual $9.99 / £7.99 price has put you off, then now's the time to sign up - at least for 30 days. In that time you'll be able to play over 100 games on your PC, including many first-party Microsoft games such as Halo Infinite, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5. There are also many other huge PC games and indie hits on there like Crusader Kings 3, Age of Empires 4 and Tunic.

Stick with it longer and you also get access to many upcoming releases on day one like Fable, The Outer Worlds 2 and Bethesda's sci-fi RPG Starfield while your membership is active. Our list of the best Game Pass games should give you some inspiration for what to play first.

Today's best Xbox Game Pass deal

Game Pass (PC): $9.99 $1 at Microsoft

Save $8.99 – New subscriber to Game Pass? You can get your first month for only $1 until the end of April. This gets you immediate access to over 100 top games on PC, including many major first-party Microsoft games. New titles are added a few times each month, too, so you'll likely have even more games to play across the next 30 days.

Game Pass (PC): £7.99 £1 at Microsoft

Save £6.99 – The exact same Game Pass deal is also available in the UK to new subscribers. A single pound for access to over 100 games ready to play on your PC is a fantastic offer and definitely enough for you to get stuck into over the next 30 days.

Let's be 100% clear, this offer only applies to the PC version of Game Pass. But there's good news if you're not a PC gamer, too.

Right now, you can also get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the same price. Just follow the links to the Microsoft Store and choose that option instead. Just to let you know, this premium tier membership gives you access to games on Xbox consoles such as the Xbox Series X and mobile as well as PC. Plus, it also includes Xbox Live Gold, which gives you the ability to play games online in multiplayer as well as regular exclusive deals and freebies.

And, if you're still looking for Microsoft's latest-generation console we've got you covered there too with our guide to where to buy the Xbox Series X. It contains all the latest restock info for Microsoft's most powerful console as well as the diminutive Xbox Series S.