The best cheap Nintendo Switch Pro Controller prices and sales in July 2020

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price has been steady since its release alongside the flagship console in 2017. That's not to say you won't find a sale or two, however, with $10 snipped off the price every now and then to entice those sitting on the fence.

On an average day, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller costs $69.99 (£59.99 / AU$118) but we've seen it drop down to $59.99 in the US and £54.99 in the UK in previous sales. Plus, you'll usually find it on offer for AU$89 - AU$98 in Australia. If you see a price below this in our comparison chart below, you're picking up a fantastic deal so don't expect the offer to last long.

So why is the Pro Controller so expensive? The cross-platformers among you will have noticed that this price seems a tad higher than you'll find DualShock 4 deals or cheap Xbox One controllers. However, with all the rumble and motion technology inside these official controllers, costs add up and the ultimate result is well worth the cash if you're looking for a more conventional gaming experience when docked.

If you're looking for Pro Controller sales, you'll have the best luck during the holiday period, though discounts are available throughout the year as well. If things look a little expensive right now, be sure to bookmark this page because we'll be bringing you the cheapest offers as soon as they hit the shelves. Or, take a look at the cheap Pro Controller alternatives further down the page - sacrificing a few little-used features can really save you some serious cash if you're willing to shop third party.

The cheapest Nintendo Switch Pro Controller prices

Is the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price worth it?

In our review, we called the Pro Controller "a must-have if you primarily use your Nintendo Switch at home, but is great for tabletop mode," describing it as "a premium addition to your Switch set up, but we’d say it’s an essential one, too." Sure, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price is a little on the expensive side, but if you find yourself playing in docked mode for any extended period of time it's well worth the cash.

If, however, you're just looking for a new controller to expand your multi-player options, we'd suggest looking at an extra set of Joy-Con. Coming in at just $10 more, you're getting a new color set for your Switch and two extra multiplayer options instead of one. You'll find the latest Joy-Con prices just below if this sounds like the better option.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Pro Controller alternatives

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller price may be a little eye-watering for those of us used to PlayStation or Xbox's costs. There are still options, however, if you're shopping a little cheaper. Power-A and PDP are well known for their cheap Pro Controller alternatives, and while you may be sacrificing motion controls or seamless wireless pairing here, the gamepads below offer a similar traditional controller feel without Nintendo's price tags.

How to find Nintendo Switch Pro Controller sales

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller sales are fairly limited to seasonal shopping periods, but we do see $10 discounts throughout the year as well. Thanks to the Switch's enduring appeal, these controllers aren't losing their value any time soon, and with the recent surges in demand we don't expect any major Pro Controller sales to hit retailers any time soon. That said, the comparison charts above will always bring you the cheapest offers around, so keep an eye out for that $59.99 price point as it's likely the best you'll find right now.